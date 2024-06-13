Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 benefits of drinking Earl Grey tea every day

Earl Grey tea is a distinct and aromatic beverage that holds a special place in the hearts of tea lovers around the world. Originating from England in the early 19th century, this tea is made by blending black tea leaves with bergamot oil, giving it a unique citrusy and floral flavour. This flavorful and refreshing drink has become a staple in many households, with its popularity only increasing over the years. It is commonly enjoyed with a splash of milk or a slice of lemon, but can also be served iced for a refreshing summer treat.

Boosts energy

To begin your morning with the perfect boost of energy, Earl Grey tea is your best friend. Although excessive caffeine may have alternate side effects, this tea contains comparatively less caffeine compared to the average cup of coffee. Thus, you can enjoy this tea without experiencing any uncomfortable side effects. Furthermore, coffee can dehydrate your body if consumed regularly. Earl Grey tea boasts high potassium content and can balance water content in your body, ensuring such effects are minimal. However, be careful because too much of anything can induce counter effects in the body!

Aids in weight loss

Rich in polyphenols from black tea, Earl Grey tea is a great dietary addition to achieve weight loss goals. It is packed with properties of citrus fruits, known to boost metabolism and aids in oxidative stress reduction. These properties make it a favourite among fitness gurus and enthusiasts and offers a simple, long term solution to achieve those fitness goals.

Boosts heart health

Earl Grey tea also reduces LDL cholesterol in the body, reducing blood pressure. It further raises HDL cholesterol, which is a known form of ‘good’ cholesterol and contributes positively to health. Its cholesterol management properties make it a good addition to include in your daily routine, suitable for adults in every stage of life.

Reduces feelings of anxiety

Among the various physical benefits that the tea provides, it also works wonders for emotional health. The bergamot citrus tea is composed of polyphenols which inhibit anxiety and stress on a cellular level. Additionally, L-theanine found in black tea adds a sense of relaxation by inhibiting the occasional flare ups of the sympathetic nervous system. The taste and aroma both further add a sense of peace and tranquillity, consequently promoting better sleep as well.

Enhances Cognition

L-theanine not only relaxes the body but also improves the brain’s cognitive abilities. The amino acid leads to stronger focus and better way of processing information, thus impacting encoding, processing, storage and retrieval of information from the brain’s short term and long term memory.

What are you waiting for? Switch to Earl Grey tea to reap its various health benefits for a calmer and healthier mind and body.

