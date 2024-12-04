Want to relish 'white butter' with paratha this winter? Follow easy steps to make it at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easy steps to make white butter at home.

It is so much fun to eat hot parathas with flowing white butter in winter. In the village, Mummy used to prepare white butter from curd and milk. In Mathura Vrindavan, you will get white butter for offering to Kanha. Parathas are served with white butter in many hotels and dhabas. Eating white butter on millet and maize roti enhances the taste of manifold. If you want, you can prepare white butter at home. White butter can be extracted from fresh cream. Know how to make butter from cream?

How to extract white butter from cream?

First step- To extract butter, you can use only 1 day's cream. Or store 2-3 days' cream in the fridge. You will need a little more than 1 bowl of cream to extract 1 bowl of butter.

Second step- We are telling you two ways to extract butter. One is by setting curd, i.e., butter is extracted by stirring the cream after adding curd curd to it. This is the traditional way butter is extracted in villages. Secondly, butter can be extracted by stirring the cream directly without adding curd.

Third step- If you want to extract butter directly from the cream, then put the cream in the mixer and keep stirring. If you want, you can add half a cup of water. This will make it easier to stir the cream in the mixer. Now stir the cream until the butter and water separate. The cream will come out only after stirring the mixer for about 5-10 minutes.

Fourth step- Now the second method is to add 1-2 cups of hot milk to the cream. The temperature of the milk and cream should be such that it feels slightly warm in the hand. Now add 2 spoons of curd to it and keep it covered in a warm place to set. By morning the cream and milk will set like curd.

Fifth step- Now put it in the mixer or stir it with a churner and extract the butter. Butter will come out easily in the mixer this way also. Butter takes a long time to come out from the churner and hands also start aching while stirring it. If you feel that butter is not coming out then add very cold water.

Sixth step- Now take out the butter with a spoon and keep it in a bowl. Add half a cup of water to the butter and wash it 1-2 times. Now mix some salt in the butter. This will make it taste even better. If you want, you can use butter without salt as well.

Seventh step- You can easily keep this butter in the fridge and eat it throughout the week. White butter tastes very delicious when applied on roti, paratha. Use this butter instead of ghee daily. You will get full taste and nutrients.

