Sip on THIS delicious soup to keep your body warm, boost immunity in winter, know recipe

Try this healthy and delicious soup in winter.

To keep the body warm in the winter season, most people consume soup mostly for dinner. Now we have come up with a soup recipe made of broccoli. Broccoli is a vegetable that is rich in many nutrients. It contains fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which keep the body warm and increase immunity rapidly. Therefore, if you want to keep yourself healthy in the cold season, then its soup is a great option for you. By making this, you can start your day healthy, so let's know the method of making tasty broccoli soup.

Ingredients for making broccoli soup

One broccoli

1 tsp cumin seeds coarsely ground

1-2 tsp black pepper powder

2 tbsp cream

2 tbsp coriander leaves

1 tsp oil, salt to taste

How to make broccoli soup?

First step: To make broccoli soup, first wash the broccoli thoroughly. Now cut it into small pieces. Boil water in a large vessel. When it is lightly cooked, take it off.

Second step: Now put 1 teaspoon oil in a pan, add coarsely ground cumin and black pepper powder and fry lightly. After that add boiled broccoli and cook for about 5 minutes. Now add about 2 cups of water and add salt as per taste cover it and cook until the broccoli is cooked well. When it is completely cooked, turn off the gas.

Third step: When everything cools down, put it in a blender and blend it. (Take out some of the broccoli) Now your nutritious mushroom broccoli soup is ready. Then garnish it with green coriander leaves, broccoli and a pinch of black pepper and serve it hot.