Want to enjoy rice without the guilt? This one hack will allow you to relish it

New Delhi:

Rice is a favourite for many, since it pairs extremely well with different types of dals, curries, fries, and more. However, a lot of people have become extremely cautious with rice consumption because of its nutrient content. It has become a belief that rice can cause weight gain and increase your blood sugar levels; hence, it is crucial that you avoid it.

Anjali Mukerjee, a Nutritionist, took to Instagram to debunk the myth. She shared a hack that will allow you to relish rice without any guilt. Check the post here.

In the post, Mukherjee explained the method of cooking and storing rice, which can influence how it impacts the body. She said, “influence how it impacts the body.” Her post said, “The best way to eat rice… Did you know that cooling boiled rice and refrigerating it overnight lowers its glycemic index?”

Resistant starch is a type of starch that helps reduce the glycemic index of rice, slows down digestion, prevents sudden blood sugar spikes, and doesn’t cause weight gain when eaten in moderation.

She ended her post with “So, the next time you crave rice, cook → cool → refrigerate → reheat, and enjoy it guilt-free.”

Other ways to enjoy rice guilt-free

Control Portion Sizes: Rice is energy-dense, so overeating can lead to excess calories. Keep portions moderate and balance them with vegetables and protein to avoid spikes in blood sugar and increase satiety.

Choose Whole Grain Varieties: Opt for brown rice, red rice, or black rice instead of white rice. These varieties are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which help in digestion and maintain steady energy levels.

Cook Rice with Minimal Oil and Salt: Avoid heavy, oily rice dishes that add unnecessary calories. Instead, steam or boil rice and season it lightly with herbs or spices for flavour.

Pair Rice with Protein and Fibre: Combine rice with lentils, beans, lean meats, or vegetables. This slows down digestion, reduces sugar spikes, and keeps you full for longer, making it a balanced, guilt-free meal.

