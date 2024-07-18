Want quick snacking options? Try these instant puffed rice recipes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Try these instant puffed rice recipes.

In today's fast-paced world, where time is of the essence, we often find ourselves struggling to find quick and easy snacking options. The temptation to reach for unhealthy packaged snacks is high, but we all know that these are not the best choices for our health. So, what can we do when hunger strikes in between meals? The answer lies in the humble yet versatile ingredient – puffed rice.

Puffed rice, also known as Murmura or Pori, is a staple in many desi households. It is a popular ingredient in various snacks and chaats, but did you know that it can also be used to make quick and delicious snacks? Yes, you read that right! With just a few simple ingredients and some creativity, puffed rice can be transformed into tasty and nutritious snacks that will satisfy your cravings in no time.

Puffed Rice Bhel

The puffed rice bhel recipe offers a quick and easy alternative to satisfy your craving for this beloved snack. All you need is some puffed rice, chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumber, green chillies, coriander leaves, and a generous squeeze of lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients, add some chaat masala and salt to taste, and your tasty puffed rice bhel is ready to be devoured. You can also add some sev or peanuts for an extra crunch.

Puffed Rice Chivda

With this instant puffed rice chivda recipe, you can enjoy this delicious snack anytime you want. Heat some oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped green chillies. Once the mustard seeds start to crackle, add some puffed rice, peanuts, roasted chana dal, and cashews. Mix everything well and add some salt, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder for seasoning. You can also add some dried coconut flakes or raisins for a hint of sweetness. This puffed rice chivda is a perfect combination of spicy, savoury, and crunchy – everything you want in a snack.

Puffed Rice Laddu

This instant puffed rice laddu recipe is a healthier alternative to satisfy your sweet cravings. In a pan, heat some ghee and add puffed rice, chopped dates, and dry fruits like cashews, almonds, and pistachios. Roast everything for a few minutes until the puffed rice becomes slightly crispy. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down. Once cooled, shape the mixture into small balls or laddus. These puffed rice laddus not only taste delicious but are also packed with nutrients from the dried fruits.

Spicy Puffed Rice

If you're in the mood for a spicy and tangy snack, this instant spicy puffed rice recipe is perfect for you. Heat some oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped green chillies. Then add some finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Now add some puffed rice and mix well. Season with red chilli powder, chaat masala, and salt to taste. Add some roasted peanuts or roasted gram dal for an extra crunch. This snack is bursting with flavours and will leave your taste buds wanting more.

Puffed Rice Chaat

This instant puffed rice chaat recipe is a healthier version of the street-style chaat. Mix some puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and chickpeas in a bowl. Add some tamarind chutney, green chutney, and chaat masala for seasoning. You can also add some sev and pomegranate seeds for an extra burst of flavour. This puffed rice chaat is a perfect combination of sweet, spicy, and tangy and is sure to satisfy your chaat cravings.

