Confused about what to pack in your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these 5 healthy, yummy Rice recipes

Try these 5 healthy, yummy Rice recipes for lunch box

Packing a nutritious and delicious lunch for your child can be a daily challenge. If you're running out of ideas, rice dishes are a fantastic option. They are versatile, easy to prepare, and loved by kids. From veggie-packed fried rice to mango sticky rice, here are five healthy and yummy rice recipes to try for your child's lunch box tomorrow.

1. Veggie-Packed Fried Rice

This colourful and nutrient-dense fried rice is a great way to sneak in some veggies. Use brown rice for added fibre and nutrients.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked brown rice

1/2 cup diced carrots

1/2 cup peas

1/2 cup corn

1/4 cup diced bell peppers

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 egg (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pan.

Add diced carrots, peas, corn, and bell peppers. Sauté until they are tender.

Push the veggies to one side and scramble the egg (if using) in the space.

Add the cooked rice and soy sauce. Mix everything well and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Tomato Rice

This tangy and flavourful rice dish is sure to be a hit with kids. It's simple to make and packs well in a lunch box.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked white rice

1/2 cup tomato puree

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.

Once the seeds start to splutter, add the chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.

Add the tomato puree, turmeric powder, and salt. Cook until the raw smell of the tomatoes is gone.

Mix in the cooked rice and stir well to combine.

3. Spinach and Cheese Rice Balls

These fun and cheesy rice balls are packed with spinach, making them a nutritious and appealing option for kids.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked rice

1/2 cup finely chopped spinach

1/4 cup grated cheese

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

1 egg (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for frying

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the cooked rice, chopped spinach, grated cheese, and breadcrumbs. Add the egg if using.

Season with salt and pepper and mix well.

Shape the mixture into small balls.

Heat olive oil in a pan and fry the rice balls until they are golden brown and crispy on all sides.

Drain on a paper towel and let them cool before packing in the lunch box.

4. Lemon Rice

This zesty and refreshing rice dish is perfect for a light and tasty lunch. It's quick to make and stays fresh for hours.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked white rice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 tablespoon peanuts

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they start to splutter, add the peanuts and sauté until golden brown.

Add turmeric powder and salt. Mix well.

Add the cooked rice and lemon juice. Stir until the rice is evenly coated.

Let it cool before packing it into the lunch box.

5. Mango Sticky Rice

This sweet and tropical dish is a delightful treat for your child. It's healthy and naturally sweetened with fresh mango.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked sticky rice (or jasmine rice)

1/2 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons sugar

1 ripe mango, sliced

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, heat the coconut milk and sugar until the sugar is dissolved.

Pour the coconut milk mixture over the cooked rice and mix well.

Serve with fresh mango slices on top.

These five rice recipes are not only healthy and delicious but also easy to prepare. They are sure to make your child's lunch box exciting and nutritious!

