Bored of eating besan pakora? Try this unique, tangy recipe of 'Aam Ke Pakora' to savour this rainy season

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this unique, tangy recipe of 'Aam Ke Pakora'

As the monsoon rains drench the earth, cravings for crispy snacks peak. While besan pakoras are a classic choice, why not tantalise your taste buds with a twist? Try 'Aam Ke Pakora', a delightful fusion that combines the tanginess of raw mangoes with the crunch of pakoras, perfect for those looking to explore new flavours this rainy season.

Ingredients:

Raw mangoes (medium-sized, preferably slightly sour)

Besan (gram flour) - 1 cup

Rice flour - 2 tablespoons

Red chili powder - 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Ajwain (carom seeds) - 1/2 teaspoon

Salt - as per taste

Water - as needed

Oil - for frying

Method:

Prepare the Mangoes: Peel the raw mangoes and cut them into thin slices. Remove any seeds. Prepare the Batter: In a bowl, mix besan, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, ajwain, and salt. Gradually add water to make a smooth batter of medium consistency. Ensure there are no lumps. Coat and Fry: Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Dip each mango slice into the prepared batter, ensuring it is coated evenly. Carefully place the coated mango slices into the hot oil and fry them until they turn golden brown and crisp. Fry in batches for even cooking. Serve Hot: Once fried to perfection, remove the 'Aam Ke Pakoras' onto a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Serve hot with mint chutney or your favourite dipping sauce.

Tips:

Adjust the spices according to your preference. You can add a pinch of chaat masala for an extra tangy kick.

Ensure the oil is hot but not smoking to achieve crispy pakoras.

Enjoy these pakoras immediately after frying for the best taste and texture.

Why Try 'Aam Ke Pakora'?

This unique recipe offers a delightful contrast of flavours—crispy on the outside, tangy and juicy on the inside. It's a perfect companion for your evening tea or as a special treat during monsoon gatherings. So, if you're looking to elevate your snack game beyond the usual, 'Aam Ke Pakora' promises a burst of flavours that will leave you craving more.

ALSO READ: Unable to make fluffy chapatis? Follow these 5 easy tips to knead soft dough