Unable to make fluffy chapatis? Follow these 5 easy tips to knead soft dough

Chapatis are a staple in many Indian households, but making them fluffy and soft can be a challenge for many of us. The key to making perfect chapatis lies in the dough kneading process. With these 5 easy tips, you'll be able to knead the soft and fluffy dough like a pro and enjoy delicious, puffy chapatis with your favourite meals every time.

Choose the Right Flour: Start with good quality whole wheat flour (atta). It should be fresh and finely ground for the best results. The quality of flour significantly impacts the texture of your chapatis. Measure Properly: Use precise measurements for flour and water. The ratio of flour to water is crucial for achieving the right consistency. Generally, for every cup of flour, use about 1/2 cup of water. Adjust as needed to achieve a soft, pliable dough. Add Oil or Ghee: Incorporating a small amount of oil or ghee while kneading helps in keeping the dough soft and prevents it from drying out. About 1-2 tablespoons of oil or ghee for every cup of flour is sufficient. Knead Thoroughly: Kneading is key to developing the gluten in the dough, which gives chapatis their elasticity and softness. Knead the dough for at least 8-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and stretchy. This ensures that the chapatis puff up well when cooked. Rest the Dough: After kneading, let the dough rest for at least 15-20 minutes. Cover it with a damp cloth or plastic wrap to prevent drying. This resting period allows the gluten to relax, making the dough easier to roll and resulting in softer chapatis.

By following simple tips, you can enhance the texture and taste of your chapatis. Experiment with these techniques to find the perfect balance that works for you. With practice, you'll be able to consistently make fluffy chapatis that complement any meal deliciously.

