Try these healthy veggie-packed wrap recipes to pack in your kid's lunch box today

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try these healthy veggie-packed wrap recipes

Finding nutritious and appealing lunch options for kids can be a challenge, but veggie-packed wraps are a great solution! They’re not only delicious and fun to eat but also loaded with essential nutrients. Here are a few simple wrap recipes that will make lunchtime both healthy and exciting for your little ones.

1. Colourful Veggie Wrap

This wrap is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Hummus adds protein, while the colorful veggies provide a range of nutrients.

Ingredients:

Whole wheat tortilla

Hummus

Shredded carrots

Sliced bell peppers (red, yellow, and green)

Spinach leaves

Instructions:

Spread a layer of hummus on the whole wheat tortilla.

Arrange shredded carrots, sliced bell peppers, and spinach leaves in a line down the center of the tortilla.

Roll the tortilla tightly, slice it into pinwheels, and pack it in your kid’s lunch box.

2. Turkey and Veggie Wrap

This wrap combines lean protein with crunchy veggies, making it a well-rounded meal. Cream cheese adds a creamy texture without being overwhelming.

Ingredients:

Spinach or whole wheat tortilla

Cream cheese

Sliced turkey breast

Sliced cucumbers

Cherry tomatoes (halved)

Leafy romaine lettuce

Instructions:

Spread a thin layer of cream cheese on the tortilla.

Lay down slices of turkey breast, followed by cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and lettuce.

Roll up the tortilla tightly, cut it into manageable pieces, and pack it.

3. Avocado and Bean Wrap

Avocado and black beans offer healthy fats and protein, while corn and bell peppers add extra fiber and vitamins. This wrap is satisfying and packed with flavor.

Ingredients:

Whole wheat tortilla

Mashed avocado

Black beans (cooked and drained)

Corn kernels (cooked)

Sliced red bell peppers

Chopped cilantro

Instructions:

Spread mashed avocado on the tortilla.

Layer black beans, corn, red bell peppers, and chopped cilantro on top.

Roll the tortilla tightly and slice it into pieces.

4. Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

This wrap offers a taste of the Mediterranean with fresh, vibrant flavors. Greek yogurt provides a healthy alternative to mayonnaise, and olives and feta add a bit of tang.

Ingredients:

Whole wheat or spinach tortilla

Greek yogurt (plain)

Sliced cucumbers

Cherry tomatoes

Kalamata olives (sliced)

Feta cheese (optional)

Fresh parsley or basil

Instructions:

Spread a layer of Greek yogurt on the tortilla.

Add cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives, and a sprinkle of feta cheese if desired.

Top with fresh parsley or basil, then roll up the tortilla and slice.

These veggie-packed wraps are perfect for lunch boxes because they’re easy to make, full of nutrients, and can be customized based on your child's preferences. Give these recipes a try, and watch your kids enjoy a delicious and healthy meal!

ALSO READ: Bored with normal roti? Switch to gluten-free ragi flour roti for added health benefits