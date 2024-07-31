Bored with normal roti? Switch to gluten-free ragi flour roti for added health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gluten-free ragi flour roti for added health benefits.

You must make some changes in the diet along with the season. Our digestive system becomes weak during the rainy season. Therefore, heavy food, high protein diet, and oily spicy food should be prohibited during monsoon. To keep yourself healthy in the monsoon, eat ragi flour roti. Ragi flour is rich in nutrients. Even if someone has calcium deficiency in the body they must eat ragi. Apart from this, a good amount of protein, fibre, carbs and vitamins are found in ragi. Eating ragi is more beneficial during rainy and cold days. Eating ragi roti also helps in weight loss. Know the other benefits of eating ragi.

Benefits of Ragi Flour Roti

Weight loss- Ragi flour is considered good for reducing obesity. Ragi has a high fibre content. Due to this, the stomach remains full for a long time. By taking more fibre, you avoid overeating. You do not feel much hungry and gradually your weight starts reducing.

Improves digestion- Digestion-related problems start occurring in the rainy season. The main reason for this is the disturbance in the digestive system. In such a situation, ragi roti will work to improve digestion. The fibre found in ragi works to keep the stomach healthy and improve gut health.

Strengthens bones- Ragi contains a lot of calcium. It strengthens bone health. Ragi should be included in the diet of children as well. It helps in the proper development and strengthening of bones. It also provides relief from bone and joint pain during rains. Therefore, Ragi roti should be eaten.

Boost energy- Eating ragi provides a lot of energy to the body. If you eat cheela, roti or paratha made from ragi in the morning, then you remain energetic throughout the day. Ragi flour makes the body agile and nimble. Therefore, in your diet, eat roti made of ragi flour at least once a day.

Controls blood sugar- Diabetes patients must eat roti made from ragi flour. This keeps the blood sugar level under control. Ragi helps in increasing insulin. The fibre found in it benefits diabetes patients.

