Throwing away Mango Seeds? 5 surprising benefits of aam ki guthli, ways to add it to your diet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 benefits of Mango Seeds, ways to add it to your diet

Mangoes, hailed as the king of fruits, are cherished for their sweet, juicy flesh. However, what many people don't realise is that the saeed within this delectable fruit, often discarded without a second thought, holds a treasure trove of health benefits. Yes, you read that right – the humble mango saeed, or 'aam ki guthli' in Hindi, is not just waste material.

Here are five surprising benefits of mango seeds and creative ways to incorporate them into your diet:

Rich in Antioxidants: Mango seeds are packed with antioxidants such as phenolic compounds, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer. These antioxidants also contribute to healthy, glowing skin. Boosts Immunity: The seeds of mangoes contain vitamin C and other nutrients that support a robust immune system. Including mango seeds in your diet can help ward off infections and keep illnesses at bay, especially during flu season. Aids Digestion: Fibre is essential for a healthy digestive system, and mango seeds are a good source of dietary fibre. Consuming them can promote regular bowel movements, prevent constipation, and support overall digestive health. Manages Cholesterol Levels: Studies suggest that compounds found in mango seeds may help regulate cholesterol levels in the body. By incorporating mango seeds into your diet, you may be able to maintain healthy cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Weight Management: Despite being calorie-dense, mango seeds can aid in weight management. The fibre content helps you feel fuller for longer periods, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Additionally, the seeds contain certain compounds that may help boost metabolism.

Now that you know about the health benefits of mango seeds, here are some simple ways to add them to your diet:

Blend Them Into Smoothies: Add a few mango seeds to your favourite fruit smoothie for an extra nutritional boost. Make sure to grind them well to ensure smoothness.

Add a few mango seeds to your favourite fruit smoothie for an extra nutritional boost. Make sure to grind them well to ensure smoothness. Roast and Snack: Roast mango seeds until they're crunchy, and sprinkle them with a pinch of salt or your favourite seasoning for a nutritious snack alternative.

Roast mango seeds until they're crunchy, and sprinkle them with a pinch of salt or your favourite seasoning for a nutritious snack alternative. Infuse Them Into Tea: Crushed mango seeds can be steeped in hot water to make a flavourful and healthful tea. Add honey or lemon for extra taste.

Crushed mango seeds can be steeped in hot water to make a flavourful and healthful tea. Add honey or lemon for extra taste. Grind Into Powder: Grind dried mango seeds into a fine powder and use it as a nutritious addition to baked goods like muffins, pancakes, or bread.

Grind dried mango seeds into a fine powder and use it as a nutritious addition to baked goods like muffins, pancakes, or bread. Incorporate Into Curries or Soups: Grated or finely chopped mango seeds can be added to curries, soups, or stews for added texture and nutrition.

Next time you enjoy a ripe, juicy mango, don't be so quick to discard its saeed. Instead, harness its potential by incorporating mango seeds into your diet and reap the surprising health benefits they have to offer.

ALSO READ: Love mango shake? Try this easy step-by-step recipe to savour the sweetness of king of fruits