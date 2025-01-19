Superfoods for breakfast: Nutrient-packed foods to start your day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Nutrient-packed superfoods to eat for breakfast

Breakfast is known to be the most important meal of the day. Therefore, it is important that you don't skip it, however, one might be confused about what they should eat for breakfast. Your breakfast should be healthy, nutritious and filling. Superfood is one such food category that ticks all of the boxes.

You can add superfoods to your breakfast easily. From being a base for your breakfast dishes to toppings, there are various ways of adding superfoods to your diet. Here are some nutrient-packed superfoods that you can add to your breakfast.

Avocado

They are rich in healthy monosaturated fats, fibre, potassium and vitamins. It supports brain health, provides you with long-lasting energy and improves heart health. You can spread it on your toast, blend into smoothies or top your oatmeal.

Blueberries

These are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and fibre. Blueberry improves cognitive function, fights inflammation and supports your immune system. You can add fresh or frozen blueberries to your smoothies, yoghurt bowls or pancakes.

Chia Seeds

These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein and antioxidants. It helps to boost heart health, supports digestion and can keep you full for longer. You can add it to your smoothies, overnight oats or sprinkle on yoghurt and fruits.

Greek Yoghurt

This is high in protein, calcium, probiotics and vitamin B12. Greek yoghurt promotes gut health, helps in muscle recovery and boosts immunity. You can use it as a base for parfaits, eat it with granola and fruit or add it to smoothies.

Flaxseeds

These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and lignans (antioxidants). Flaxseeds support heart health, help in digestion and can help regulate hormones. You can sprinkle it on yoghurt, add it to smoothies or mix it into baked goods.

Eggs

These are high in protein, healthy fats and a good source of vitamins B12, D, and choline. It helps in muscle growth, improves brain function and promotes satiety. You can scramble, fry or poach eggs as per your liking and also add it to breakfast burritos or sandwiches.

Sweet Potato

These are packed with fibre, vitamins A and C, potassium and antioxidants. Sweet potato supports eye health, boosts immunity and stabilizes blood sugar. You can roast or mash them as a base for your breakfast bowl or pair it with eggs for a more savoury option.

ALSO READ: Love eating onion soaked in vinegar? Know benefits and how to make it at home