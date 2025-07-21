Suffering from low Vitamin B12? These drinks can help boost this essential vitamin A lot of people tend to be deficient of Vitamin B12, since this is not made by the body and you will have to consume foods that are rich in Vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is mostly found in animal products like milk, meat, eggs and more. Here are some drinks that can consume to boost vitamin B12 levels.

Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin that the body needs for several important functions. This vitamin helps in DNA synthesis and red cell formation and keeps the nerve cells healthy. Therefore, it is crucial that your body doesn't lack this vitamin. If you have a deficiency of Vitamin B12, it can impact your overall health and well-being.

A lot of people tend to be deficient of this crucial vitamin, since this is not made by the body and you will have to consume foods that are rich in Vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is mostly found in animal products like milk, meat, eggs and more. Here are some drinks that can consume to boost your vitamin B12 levels.

Plant Milks

There are different types of plant milks such as almond milk, soy milk and oat milk among others which can be fortified with Vitamin B12. These milks not only give you the essential nutrients of the specific plant milk but also Vitamin B12, which is important for your body. This can eventually help boost your vitamin B12 levels.

Orange Juice

Known to be a power house of Vitamin C and antioxidants, orange juice can be a good source of Vitamin B12 when fortified. All of these nutrients together can benefit your health as it helps the red blood cells.

Lassi

This is made from curd or yoghurt and is a natural source of Vitamin B12, especially when made from cow’s milk. It also improves your gut health which helps in the absorption of the vitamin. Lassi can be a good source of vitamin B12 for vegetarians.

Carrot Juice

Carrot juice is rich in vitamin A and antioxidants, which support a healthy nervous system, one of the key areas affected by B12 deficiency. Although it doesn’t provide B12 directly, combining carrot juice with a B12 supplement or fortified foods can help improve B12 levels.

Pomegranate Juice

Known for its high antioxidant and iron content, pomegranate juice can indirectly support B12 function by improving blood circulation and haemoglobin levels. It’s a good addition to your diet, especially when combined with vitamin B12 foods or supplements.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

