Strawberry season is ending! Easy recipes to enjoy the fruit all year long

Strawberry is a fruit that is loved by a lot of people. They have an amazing taste and are also very nutritious. These berries are a good source of Vitamin C and manganese, folate and potassium. Along with these, strawberries also have antioxidants and plant compounds which are good for your heart. However, you can get these benefits only during a certain time of the year because this fruit is available seasonally from November to March.

If you're someone who loves strawberries and wants to enjoy them all year long, you can make certain foods using the fruit and store them. Doing so will give you a chance to enjoy the fruit all year long. Here are some easy recipes that will give you the chance to enjoy strawberries all year long.

Strawberry Jam (or Preserves)

Making your own strawberry jam is a classic way to preserve the fruit for months. It’s a simple process that requires only a few ingredient; strawberries, sugar and pectin (optional). Once jarred, the jam can be stored in your pantry and used throughout the year.

Frozen Strawberry Smoothie Packs

You can prepare smoothie packs with fresh strawberries and other fruits (bananas, blueberries, spinach) and freeze them in individual servings. Whenever you crave a smoothie, just blend a pack with some milk, juice or yoghurt.

Strawberry Syrup

Strawberry syrup is super easy to make with fresh or frozen strawberries, sugar and a little lemon juice. You can store it in the fridge for weeks. Pour it over pancakes, waffles or ice cream.

Strawberry Sorbet

Strawberry sorbet is a refreshing frozen dessert that you can make with just strawberries, sugar and water. It's a fantastic way to enjoy strawberries even when they're out of season, using frozen fruit. Serve it as a light dessert or as a palate cleanser between courses at a dinner party.

Strawberry Infused Water

For a refreshing and healthy way to enjoy strawberries, simply infuse water with fresh or frozen strawberry slices. This gives your water a subtle fruity flavour and a pretty pink tint. Drink it throughout the day for a hydrating, flavoured beverage or use it as a base for mocktails or cocktails.

