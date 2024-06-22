Should mangoes be kept in the fridge or not? Know how to store them and prevent them from spoiling

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to store mangoes in the fridge and ways to prevent them from spoiling.

Mangoes are available in abundance in summer. These days, the Dussehri mango has made all other mangoes tasteless. The real taste of mango is felt only after eating Dussehri mango which is sweeter than honey and juicy. Mango lovers wait for this season throughout the year. These days, mangoes are being eaten in most of the houses. Some people go to the market and buy a box full of mangoes at once. Now it is not possible to eat so many mangoes at once. In such a situation, it is important to store mangoes in the right way. Otherwise, mangoes start getting spoiled quickly. Know the right way to store them.

Most people store mangoes in the fridge to prevent them from spoiling. Some people keep mangoes outside thinking that the heat will ripen the mangoes better. However, many people do not understand where and how mangoes should be stored.

Should mangoes be kept in the fridge or not?

According to food experts, mangoes should not be stored in the refrigerator. This reduces the nutritional value of mangoes and also spoils their taste. Now if mangoes are not to be stored in the refrigerator, then where and how should they be stored?

The right way to store mangoes

Keeping mangoes in the fridge for a long time also changes their taste. So it would be better to keep them in the fridge only before eating.

If the mangoes are slightly unripe, do not make the mistake of keeping them in the fridge. Keeping them in the fridge will not allow the mangoes to ripen properly and will also affect their taste.

To ripen mangoes, keep them at room temperature or in a slightly warm place and keep the mangoes wrapped in paper.

Keep in mind that do not keep mangoes in the sun during summer as this will spoil the mangoes.

When the mango is well-ripened, keep it in water for some time and keep it in the fridge to cool before eating.

Once the mangoes are ripe, you can also store them in the refrigerator for 4-5 days.

If you want to store mango for a long time then take out its pulp and store it in the freezer.

Mangoes kept in the fridge can also spoil other fruits and vegetables. So keep them in a box.

So next time you are getting mangoes, you know now how to store them and prevent them from spoiling!

