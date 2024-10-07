Should Ginger and Garlic be kept in refrigerator or not? Know how to store them for months without spoilage

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Should Ginger and garlic be kept in refrigerator or not?

Ginger is used in everything from tea to vegetables. Ginger and garlic are consumed the most in winter. Ginger and garlic do not spoil quickly, so people buy and store them in large quantities at once. Some people keep ginger and garlic in the fridge along with other vegetables. Let us know whether it is right to keep ginger and garlic in the fridge or not and how to prevent ginger and garlic from spoiling.

Should Ginger be kept in the fridge or not?

Ginger can be stored in the fridge. But to make it last longer and to prevent it from spoiling, wash, and dry ginger and keep it in an airtight container. Ginger dries up if kept open for a long time. Some people keep wet ginger in the fridge due to which ginger starts rotting. The best way to store ginger is to wash it thoroughly. Now let the water of ginger dry. Put paper in the box in which you are storing it and then keep the ginger. This will prevent the ginger from spoiling for months.

Should Garlic be kept in the fridge or not?

Never make the mistake of keeping garlic in the fridge. Garlic becomes rubbery when kept in the fridge. Storing garlic in the fridge can cause fungus. If you keep garlic with vegetables, it can cause the smell of garlic in other vegetables. Never peel garlic and keep it open in the fridge. This causes the smell of garlic to come to the things kept in the fridge. If you want to keep peeled garlic in the fridge, keep it in an air-tight box. Keeping garlic in the fridge for a long time can cause sprouts to come out. It would be better to grind garlic make a paste and store it.

How to store Garlic and Ginger?

You can easily store garlic and ginger in winter without a refrigerator. If you keep garlic open, it will not spoil for 6 months. Similarly, if you keep ginger in an open and airy place, it can last for 1 month without spoiling. Yes, sometimes open ginger dries up if kept for a long time. You can grind it and use it.

