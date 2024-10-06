Try your hands on THIS easy fasting recipe of healthy, crunchy Sabudana Vada at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try THIS easy fasting recipe of crunchy Sabudana Vada

Most people like to eat crispy and crunchy Sabudana Vada during Navratri fasting. Let us tell you that this is a recipe you can make and eat not only during fasting but also like this. If you want to eat something light in the morning or evening breakfast, then you can make Sabudana Vada. Everyone from children to the elderly likes its taste very much. This recipe is ready in minutes. If you have never made Sabudana Vada till now, then with the help of our recipe, you can make and eat them very easily. Here's the step-by-step recipe:

Ingredients required for making Sabudana Vada

Sabudana: 1 cup (soaked in a cup of water for 4-5 hours)

Potato: 200 grams (boiled, peeled and broken)

Roasted peanuts: 1/2 cup (peel and grind coarsely)

Green chilies: 4-5 pieces or as per taste (finely chopped)

Coriander leaves: Handful or as per taste (finely chopped)

Rock salt: 1/2 teaspoon

Black pepper powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Roasted cumin powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Chili powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Method for making Sabudana Vada

To make Sabudana Vada, soak the sabudana in a vessel 4 to 5 hours in advance. After the stipulated time, place a pan on the gas roast 1/2 cup peanuts on medium flame, and grind them finely. Put 200 grams of potatoes on the gas to boil. Now transfer the soaked sabudana to another vessel and spread it for 10 to 15 minutes. After that add mashed boiled potatoes and peanuts to it. Now add 1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder, 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, and mix the mixture well. The mixture of sabudana vada is ready. Now take the mixture in your hand and give it the shape of a vada. We have to make this vada without oil so now take the appam maker and grease it with oil. Place the vadas in the appam maker on low flame and cover it. Flip the vada after 5 to 6 minutes. The vadas should be cooked well from both sides so keep the flame low. Sabudana vadas are ready. If you want deep-fried sabudana vadas then put them in oil and fry. Serve hot and enjoy.

