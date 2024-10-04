Want to lose weight by fasting during Navratri 2024? Include THESE food items in your diet to shed kilos

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Include THESE food items to lose weight during fasting

During Sharadiya Navratri, devotees observe a 9-day fast. Different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days. The power and devotion of the Goddess are such that one does not even realise that they are fasting for 9 days. Pure fruits should be consumed during the fast. However, people who observe a 9-day fast often consume such things that lead to weight gain instead of weight loss. If you want, you can also reduce your weight by fasting during these 9 days. For this, you should consume healthy things. Include such things in your diet which will help in reducing obesity rapidly.

Some people eat potatoes, sweets, and fried food during fasting, which increases weight instead of reducing it. If you want to lose weight by fasting, then include these special fruits, vegetables, and nuts in your diet. This will give your body plenty of energy and you will easily lose 2-3 kg of weight in 9 days.

Include these food items in your diet to lose weight during Navratri fast:

Fruits- Include as many fruits as possible in your diet to lose weight while fasting. Eat an apple in the morning to start your day. This will give you energy. After this, eat fruits like bananas, papaya, pears, guava, oranges, and grapes. Eating fruits will provide fiber and plenty of energy to the body. Fruits are rich in fiber which fills the stomach and gives energy. Fruits rich in water help in lose weight quickly. Make sure to have one meal of fruits in a day. Drink coconut water- To stay hydrated throughout the day, drink 1 coconut water in the morning. This will prevent water deficiency in the body and will help in weight loss. Drinking coconut water provides the body with essential vitamins and minerals. This brings energy to the body and relieves the problem of gas, acidity, and heartburn on an empty stomach. Dry Fruits- The body needs strength during Navratri fasting. Those who observe fast for the entire 9 days must eat a handful of dry fruits every day. Dry fruits will provide energy to the body and fulfill the deficiency of essential vitamins. You can eat cashews, almonds, raisins, walnuts, and dates during the fast. This will provide fibre and there will be no problem of constipation. You can also eat dry fruits by making laddus. Vegetables- You can eat many vegetables during fasting which helps in weight loss. To lose weight, eat less potatoes. Instead, eat gourd and pumpkin. You can eat vegetables like cucumber, carrot, tomato and sweet potato. Especially during fasting, make sure to cook gourd vegetables and eat them once. This will reduce obesity and the stomach will also get filled easily. Buttermilk and curd- You have to pay more attention to liquid intake during fasting. For this, include curd and buttermilk in your food. It would be better to drink buttermilk or lassi instead of eating curd. You can drink buttermilk by mixing cumin and rock salt in it. Drink lemonade and jaljira or milk diet once a day at any time. This will fill your stomach and you will also feel less hungry.

