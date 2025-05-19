Satisfy your tea-time cravings with these heart-healthy, low-sodium snack recipes Elevate your tea time with healthy snacks! Know delicious, heart-healthy, low-sodium recipes to satisfy your cravings. Nourish your body with wholesome goodness.

New Delhi:

Tea time in India isn’t just about chai; it’s also about the snacks we reach for. Unfortunately, our favourites often come from a packet, are deep-fried, processed, and packed with salt. This daily habit, while comforting, adds to one of India’s growing health crises: hypertension.

Hypertension, dubbed the ‘silent killer,’ affects over 200 million Indians today. While many factors contribute, our high-sodium diets are a major culprit. The World Health Organisation recommends no more than 5g of sodium daily, yet the average Indian consumes nearly twice that.

Cutting down on sodium is vital, but does it have to mean bland food? Not at all. MasterChef Ajay Chopra shares three low-sodium tea-time snack recipes that swap excess salt with smart seasoning, like MSG (monosodium glutamate), which contains 70% less sodium than table salt. These recipes prove that with the right tweaks, you can reduce sodium and still enjoy every bite.

Masala Makhana

A crunchy, flavourful tea-time snack with a spice kick and a pinch of umami.

Ingredients:

· 2 cups of makhana (foxnuts)

· 1 tbsp olive oil or ghee

· 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

· 1/2 tsp red chilli powder

· 1/2 tsp coriander powder

· 1/2 tsp cumin powder

· A pinch of black pepper

· 1/2 tsp kala namak (black salt)

· 1 tsp dried oregano or thyme (optional)

· A squeeze of lemon juice

· A pinch of MSG

Instructions:

1. Heat a pan over a medium flame and add olive oil or ghee.

2. Once hot, add makhana to the pan and roast them, stirring frequently for 5-7 minutes until they become crisp and golden.

3. Once roasted, add the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, black pepper, kala namak, and MSG. Stir well to coat the makhana with the spices.

4. Continue roasting for another 2-3 minutes until the spices are well incorporated and aromatic.

5. Remove from heat and squeeze a bit of lemon juice over the makhana for a refreshing finish.

6. Optionally, sprinkle with dried oregano or thyme for added flavour and serve hot!

Healthy Bhel Puri

A light and tangy chaat that hits all the right flavour notes—without the extra salt.

Ingredients:

· 1 cup puffed rice (murmura)

· 1/4 cup boiled potatoes, chopped

· 1/4 cup finely chopped onions

· 1/4 cup finely chopped tomatoes

· 1/4 cup finely chopped cucumber

· 2 tbsp roasted peanuts

· 1 tbsp tamarind chutney (homemade, no salt added, chef Ashish)

· 1 tbsp green chutney (mint and coriander chutney, kala). Namak added chef Ashish.

· 1/2 tsp black chaat masala (chef Ajay)

· 1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

· A handful of coriander leaves for garnish

· A squeeze of lemon juice

· A pinch of MSG

· Optional: A pinch of red chilli powder (for heat)

Instructions:

1. Heat a kadahi or pan on low-medium heat, add the puffed rice (murmura), and lightly roast for 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally. This step is optional but adds extra crunch.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the roasted puffed rice, boiled potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and roasted peanuts.

3. Add tamarind chutney, green chutney, black pepper, roasted cumin powder, kala namak, MSG, and chaat masala.

4. Toss everything together gently until well-mixed, ensuring all ingredients are coated with the chutneys and spices.

5. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice. Optionally, sprinkle with red chilli powder for an added kick.

6. Serve immediately for a crunchy, tangy, and fresh snack!

Poha Chivda

A make-ahead snack that’s light, crunchy, and full of textures—with just the right flavour balance.

Ingredients:

· 2 cups thin poha (flattened rice)

· 1/4 cup roasted peanuts

· 2 tablespoons roasted chana dal (split chickpeas)

· 2 tablespoons cashew nuts

· 2 tablespoons raisins

· 2 green chillies, finely chopped

· 10-12 curry leaves

· 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

· 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

· 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder (optional)

· 1 tablespoon sugar

· Salt and MSG to taste

· 2 tablespoons oil

Instructions:

1. Roast the Poha: In a large pan, dry roast the thin poha on low heat until they become crisp. Stir continuously to prevent burning. Once done, transfer them to a large mixing bowl.

2. Prepare the Tempering:

a. In the same pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil.

b. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

c. Add finely chopped green chillies and curry leaves.

d. Sauté for a few seconds until the chillies are fried.

3. Add Nuts and Spices:

a. Add cashew nuts and roast until they turn golden brown.

b. Add roasted peanuts and roasted chana dal. Sauté for another minute.

c. Lower the heat and add turmeric powder, red chilli powder (if using), sugar, salt, and MSG. Mix well.

4. Combine with Poha: Add the roasted poha to the pan with the tempering. Gently mix everything together until the poha is evenly coated with the spices and nuts.

5. Add Raisins: Add raisins and mix well.

6. Cool and Store: Allow the chivda to cool completely before storing it in an airtight container.

ALSO READ: Beat the summer heat with Watermelon Bruschetta; know step-by-step recipe for this refreshing snack