Running late for work? Try these easy sandwich recipes for a healthy and filling breakfast

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these sandwich recipes for a healthy breakfast

With the weekend nearing and cold weather conditions, feeling lazy is the most obvious thing. It is most likely that you don't feel like getting out of your blanket until you realise that you're running late. At this point, you get out and get ready for work. In the midst of it, you tend to miss out on your breakfast. However, that is not the best thing to do. Skipping your breakfast is not a healthy practice as it is the most important meal of the day.

Eating breakfast gives you energy to start the day. It also helps to boost your metabolism and provides the body with essential nutrients. Therefore, it is crucial that you eat something for breakfast always. On days when you're running late, you can try making recipes that are easy and also filling.

Here are some easy sandwich recipes that are healthy and filling breakfast options.

Avocado & Egg Sandwich

Avocado gives you healthy fats and fibre whereas the egg provides protein, thereby, making the sandwich a satisfying breakfast option. Spread mashed avocado on whole grain bread and top it with a fried or scrambled egg. You can also sprinkle salt and pepper or add hot sauce for added flavour.

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

The hummus gives you protein and healthy fats whereas the vegetables give you fibre and vitamins. Spread hummus on whole wheat bread and add fresh vegetables like cucumber, bell pepper, spinach and tomatoes.

Turkey & Cheese on Whole Grain Bread

This is a sandwich that is a good combination of protein, healthy fats and fibre. Start by layering slices of lean turkey breast and a small amount of cheese between two slices of whole-grain bread. You can also add some leafy greens or tomato slices for added nutrients.

Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich

This is a simple yet extremely filling sandwich option. You get protein from the nut butter and the natural sugars and fibre from bananas provides you with energy and keep you full. Spread peanut butter on whole grain bread and add banana slices to it.

Greek Yoghurt & Fruit Sandwich

This is a sandwich that is sweet and creamy. Greek yoghurt gives you protein and probiotics whereas the fruit adds antioxidants and fibre. Spread Greek yoghurt on your bread and top it with fresh berries of your choice.

ALSO READ: Paaya soup to koraishutir kochuri; try these winter breakfast options from across India