Paaya soup to koraishutir kochuri; try these winter breakfast options from across India

Winter is the best time to enjoy different types of food because your body has a better ability to digest the food. Also, these foods help to keep the body warm and provide nourishment. You can also enjoy some traditional breakfast options from across the country. These give you warmth, nourish your body and also keep you satiated for long. Here are some of the best winter breakfast options from across India that you should try.

Paaya Soup

This is a rich and flavourful soup that is made from goat or lamb feet. The meat is cooked for a long time with different spices like ginger, garlic and garam masala. It is a dish that is widely consumed during the colder months as it warms you and gives you energy for the day.

Pongal

Pongal is a simple and nutritious dish made from rice and dal (yellow lentils). These are cooked together with ghee, black pepper, cumin, and curry leaves. It is usually served with coconut chutney or sambar. During winter, it’s an ideal choice because it is warming, easily digestible and light but filling.

Koraishutir Kochuri

Koraishutir Kochuri is a traditional Bengali dish that is made with deep-fried bread filled with spiced peas (koraishuti). It's a popular breakfast during winter because the peas are in season at this time. It is usually paired with a side of aloor dum. It's a filling and delicious option that keeps you warm.

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha is a stuffed flatbread that's made with a spiced mashed potato filling. It’s especially popular during the winter months because it’s served hot with butter or yoghurt, thereby, making it a comforting meal. It's rich in carbohydrates which provides you with energy throughout the day. If you want to make it healthy, instead of the regular potato, use sweet potato.

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature is a heavy but delicious breakfast option that consists of spicy chickpea curry (chole) and deep-fried flatbreads (bhature). In the cold winter months, this dish helps to keep you warm and full.

Dodo

This is a Sindhi flatbread that is made of millet or rice flour. It can be made plain or with different types of masalas like onions, chillies and coriander leaves among others. Dodo is usually paired with saag, vegetable dishes or some type of chutney.

