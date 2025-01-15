Poha to egg bhurji; try these healthy Indian breakfast options for a busy morning

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these healthy Indian breakfast options for a busy morning

There are days when you are extremely busy and might not get time to eat in the morning. However, it is crucial that you eat something as your breakfast is the most important meal of the day. When you skip your breakfast, your body doesn't get the energy that is required to get through the day. Also, when you eat your breakfast, it starts your metabolism. Therefore, it is important that you eat something for breakfast even on busy days.

Here are some healthy Indian breakfast options for a busy morning.

Poha (Flattened Rice)

Poha is light, easy to digest and gives you quick energy. It's made with flattened rice, vegetables like peas, carrots and onions and a pinch of turmeric which makes rich in vitamins and minerals.



Oats Upma

Oats are high in fibre and good for digestion. When made into upma, it becomes a savoury dish with vegetables, which helps keep you full longer and gives you steady energy.

Moong Dal Chilla (Lentil Pancake)

Moong dal is high in protein and fibre which makes it a great breakfast option. Chillas are light but filling and you can also add veggies of your choice to the batter.

Egg Bhurji (Scrambled Eggs)

Eggs are packed with protein which helps to keep you full and energised throughout the morning. Egg Bhurji is a flavorful dish made with eggs, onions, tomatoes and spices. You can eat it as is or pair it with roti, paratha or bread.

Smoothie with Fruits and Nuts

A smoothie made with fruits like bananas, berries and spinach along with nuts or seeds, is a nutrient-packed option. It gives you vitamins, minerals, fibre and healthy fats. It also helps you to stay full for long.

Vegetable Paratha (Stuffed Flatbread)

Parathas made with whole wheat flour are a good source of fibre and carbohydrates. When you stuff it with vegetables like spinach, carrots or potatoes, they give you essential vitamins and minerals. You can make it by chopping or grating the vegetables and then stuffing it in the paratha. Pair it with yoghurt.

ALSO READ: Healthy breakfast foods: Try these easy breakfast options for kids