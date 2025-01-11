Healthy breakfast foods: Try these easy breakfast options for kids

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these easy, healthy breakfast options for kids

Breakfast is an important meal and it is important that you don't skip it. This fact stands true for children as well. It gives them the fuel to start the day, giving them the energy boost they need at the start of the day. But, children don't like to eat the same food every day.

They need variety in their food which makes them look forward to their meals. They would also want variety in their breakfast. However, it might be difficult for parents to think of healthy breakfast options every day. Here are some easy and healthy breakfast options for children.

Scrambled Egg Tacos

This is a twist to the regular tacos. Instead of filling the taco with vegetables or chicken, you can use scrambled eggs. You can scramble one or two eggs and use that as a filling for your tacos. Use your choice of sauce for added flavour.

Overnight Oats

This is another easy and filling option for breakfast. You can prepare this the previous night and add your favourite toppings the next morning. Mix rolled oats and chia seeds with milk in a jar. Then add your choice of toppings the next morning such as nuts, seeds or fresh fruits.

Chocolate Pancakes

This is another healthy option that you can make for your children. To the pancake mix, add a scoop of chocolate protein powder for that added taste and protein boost. You can then serve it with chocolate syrup and yoghurt among others.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberries are extremely healthy and give you a boost of antioxidants. You can use this fruit to make a muffin. In a mug, mix flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, olive oil, milk and frozen blueberries. Microwave this on high for 80 to 90 seconds and you will have a delicious blueberry mug muffin.

Unicorn Smoothie

You can make this smoothie by mixing kefir with fruits and greens of your choice. To make the rainbow layer, mix each of the fruit and green separately and pour them one by one in a glass. Serve this with a straw and your kid will be delighted.

