Real or Fake Cashews? Follow THESE 5 easy ways to check the quality of these dry fruits

People also buy dry fruits in large quantities during the festive season. Dry fruits are used a lot in making many sweets and dishes during Diwali. Along with this, people give dry fruits as gifts. But now fake dry fruits have also started coming in the market. We had just told about almonds that fake almonds are being sold in the market, now many cases of fake cashew nuts being sold have also come to light. The quality of cashew nuts is either very poor or they are fake.

While cashew nuts are very beneficial for health, adulterated cashew nuts can cause a lot of harm to your health. Rich in many important nutrients like fiber, protein, manganese, zinc and copper, cashew nuts are beneficial in many problems. Let's know how to identify fake and real cashew nuts.

Colour

Whenever you go to buy cashew nuts in the market, first check their colour. If the colour of the cashew nuts is light yellow, then it may be fake. The colour of real cashew nuts is white. Also, cashew nuts with spots, blackness and holes should not be bought.

Size

The size of a real cashew nut is one inch long and a little thick. However, a cashew nut that is bigger and thicker than this may be fake.

Water Test

To check the quality of cashews, you can also take the help of a water test. To do a water test, first you have to fill a bowl with clean water. Now put 4-6 cashews in this water. If the cashews sink in the water, then understand that the cashews are real. But if the cashews are floating in the water, then the chances of adulteration in the cashews can increase to a great extent.

Taste and Texture

Real cashews have a little sweetness, while fake cashews can have a bland taste. Apart from this, when you chew real cashews, they break easily. But fake cashews can feel sticky when chewed. At the same time, real cashews are slightly heavier in weight than fake cashews.

Smell Test

You can also tell by the smell whether the cashews are real or fake. Real cashews have a mild fragrance. However, if the cashews smell like oil, then they may be fake.

Consuming low quality cashews or fake cashews can cause many health problems. It would be better to identify the quality of cashews properly while purchasing them.

