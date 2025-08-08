Rakhi 2025 food ideas: What to cook for breakfast, lunch, snacks and sweets this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that is celebrated widely across the nation. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrist and it is celebrated in the month of Shravan on the full moon day or Purnima.
On the day of Raksha Bandhan, families come together to celebrate the day together. And no celebration is ever complete with food. With Rakhi being celebrated over the weekend this year, here’s a Rakhi menu you can follow this year, which includes ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Raksha Bandhan 2025 date, muhurat and festival meaning
This year, Rakhi will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9. The festival honors the bond between brothers and sisters. The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna which is late afternoon. The auspicious time to tie Rakhi is from 06:18 AM to 01:24 PM on August 9.
Rakhi special breakfast ideas to start the day
The morning of Raksha Bandhan is filled with nostalgia. Sisters wake up early and prepare thalis. A thoughtfully prepared breakfast sets the tone for a day.
1. Punjabi-style festive breakfast
For those who love bold flavours and hearty, indulgent dishes.
- Pindi chole with ajwain puri: Dry, spiced chole made with amchur and anardana, served with crisp mini puris flavoured with carom seeds.
- Paneer bhurji toast bites with pudina chutney: Masaledar paneer scramble served on toasted bread bites with fresh green chutney.
- Chole bhature: Classic Punjabi chole paired with small, fluffy bhature — perfect for a special breakfast spread.
2. Maharashtrian festive favourites
Comforting, homely, and beautifully balanced for a festive start.
- Sweet puran poli with kesar-infused milk: Ghee-roasted jaggery-stuffed flatbreads served warm with saffron milk for a traditional touch.
- Sheera with chironji: Sooji halwa made richer with ghee and roasted chironji.
3. South Indian-inspired festive dishes
Mildly spiced, soft, and great for families who love traditional breakfast with a sweet ending.
- Banana appam with jaggery drizzle: Soft banana fritters made in ghee, topped with cardamom-scented jaggery syrup.
4. Modern fusion & festive twists
For those who love adding a personal, creative, or Insta-worthy touch to Rakhi mornings.
- Kesari makhana kheer shots: A saffron-infused fox nut kheer, beautifully portioned in shot glasses for elegant serving.
- Dry fruit mini kachori with fennel and coconut: Flaky kachoris with a dry stuffing of crushed dry fruits, saunf, and khopra — perfect for early festivities.
- Badam milk dip with dry fruit pooris: Pista and date-stuffed mini pooris served with warm almond milk — indulgent yet balanced.
- Aloo-paneer tikka paratha rolls with pomegranate raita: Spiced paneer-aloo filling wrapped in soft parathas, paired with refreshing raita.
- Mawa malpua with rabri: Thickened mawa pancakes fried in ghee, topped with a spoon of creamy rabri.
- Chocolate sheera with roasted cashew and orange zest: A modern take on halwa. Semolina roasted in ghee, flavoured with cocoa and citrus.
Rakhi lunch menu for a festive family thali
Here are some delicious options that you can choose from for your Raksha Bandhan lunch menu.
Main Course Thali-style Menu
Starters / Salad / Beverage
- Welcome Drink: Rose lassi / Kesar badam milk / Fresh aam panna / Mint shikanji
- Salad: Cucumber, beetroot, and tomato slices with black salt & chaat masala
- Papad and Pickles: Roasted and fried papads, mango & lemon pickle
Rice Options
- Jeera Rice or Saffron Pulao
- Peas Pulao or Veg Biryani (lightly spiced)
Indian Breads
- Phulka / Tawa Roti (with ghee)
- Puri or Bedmi Puri
- Stuffed Paratha like paneer or aloo
Main Sabzi / Curry Dishes
- Shahi Paneer or Paneer Butter Masala
- Aloo Dum (Banarasi or Kashmiri style)
- Mixed Vegetable Jalfrezi or Navratan Korma
- Chana Masala / Rajma / Dal Makhani
- Seasonal Dry Sabzi
Dal or Kadhi
- Moong Dal Tadka or Toor Dal
- Punjabi Kadhi with Pakoras.
Evening snacks and starters to enjoy with siblings
Here are some thoughtful and festive snacks and starters for Rakhi evening.
Traditional Indian Starters
- Mini Kachoris / Khasta Kachoris
- Paneer Tikka (Oven or Air-Fryer)
- Aloo Tikki Chaat
- Mini Dhokla Bites
Fusion and Indo-Western Options
- Cheese & Corn Balls
- Mini Samosa Cones or Puff Pastry Triangles
- Chilli Paneer / Gobi Manchurian (Dry)
- Stuffed Bell Peppers
- Tandoori Mushroom or Broccoli
- Masala Corn Cups
- Fruit Chaat or Skewers
- Namkeen Mixture
- Chutney Sandwiches.
Raksha Bandhan sweets and desserts for a happy ending
Here are some Rakhi special sweets and desserts that are perfect for the festival.
- Kesar Rasmalai
- Besan Ladoo
- Rice Kheer or Seviyan (Vermicelli) Kheer
- Motichoor Ladoo
- Mango Shrikhand (Amrakhand)
- Malai Sandwich or Chhena Toast
- Badam Halwa or Moong Dal Halwa
- Chocolate Barfi / Chocolate Ladoo
- Coconut Ladoo
- Kulfi (Malai / Pista / Mango).
Rakhi dinner ideas to wrap up the day with love
Here are a few thoughtful Raksha Bandhan dinner menu ideas.
Punjabi-style comforting dinner
- Aloo wadiyan: Sun-dried urad dal nuggets (wadiyan) cooked with potatoes in a spicy tomato-onion masala. A rustic, festive sabzi full of warmth and crunch.
- Patiala-style besan ki sabzi: Gram flour dumplings simmered in a tangy curd-based gravy with mustard seeds and methi.
- Amritsari baingan aloo: Sliced brinjals and potatoes stir-fried with ajwain, amchur, and kasuri methi, crispy, tangy and best eaten with phulka or puri.
- Kathal masala: Tender jackfruit cooked with onions, tomatoes, and garam masala, a rich, meaty texture that makes this dish celebration-worthy.
- Methi malai soya chaap: A creamy North Indian curry made with soya chaap, fresh methi, and malai.
- Aloo bharwan: Baby potatoes hollowed and stuffed with a spiced paneer mix, then slow-cooked in tomato gravy.
- Matar mushroom masala: Fresh peas and button mushrooms cooked in home-style onion-tomato gravy.
- Lehsuni bhindi: Okra tossed in roasted garlic and crushed peanuts with a hint of aamchur.
- Bhune aloo shimla mirch: Potatoes and capsicum roasted with mustard seeds, fennel, and dried mango powder.
- Paneer kofta curry: Homemade paneer balls gently fried and simmered in a light, nutty gravy made with poppy seeds, coconut, and saunf.
- Bhune chane ka masala pulao: A fragrant pulao made with roasted black chana, whole spices, and fried onions — an heirloom-style rice dish passed down in many Punjabi homes.
2. Maharashtrian-Gujarati festive thali dinner
- Masale bhaat or varan bhaat: Spiced rice with goda masala or simple dal-rice combo with ghee for sattvik families.
- Aamti or Gujarati dal: Sweet-tangy dal made with jaggery and kokum or tomatoes, light yet flavourful.
- Kadhi with pakoras or raita: Cooling and digestion-friendly.
- Puran poli or shrikhand for dessert: Soft poli with jaggery stuffing or creamy saffron yogurt with chopped pista.
3. South Indian-style light dinner
- Steamed rice with rasam or lemon rice: After a heavy breakfast/lunch, this combo is soul food.
- Curd rice with pomegranate and tadka: A gentle, cooling way to wind down, especially after sweets and snacks.
- Vegetable stew or mor kuzhambu: Light coconut-based curry with seasonal veggies or tangy buttermilk gravy.
- Filter coffee shots or warm jeera water: To aid digestion and close the meal on a nostalgic note.
4. Modern fusion dinner for contemporary families
- Jackfruit kofta curry or vegetable jalfrezi
- Beetroot-mint paratha or garlic naan
- Masala corn salad or mixed veggie slaw
- Tandoori mushroom or paneer skewers
- Rakhi paan bites or gulkand kulfi
