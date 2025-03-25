Puran Poli to Sabudana Vada: Traditional food recipes you can make for Gudi Padwa this year No festival or celebration is ever complete without food. The food that is made on this day holds special relevance and people relish it. In most households, the traditional foods are made during festivals. Read on to know about some of the traditional recipes you can make for Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is the Marathi New Year that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour. The festival is majorly celebrated by Maharashtrians and Konkanis. The day of Gudi Padwa also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri which is widely celebrated in the country. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 30, 2025. Gudi Padwa is not just a religious festival but also a cultural festival as it marks the beginning of the harvest season and the spring season.

No festival or celebration is ever complete without food. The food that is made on this day holds special relevance and people relish it. People make different types of food on Gudi Padwa but there's nothing like the traditional food. In most households, the traditional foods are made during festivals. Here, take a look at some of the traditional recipes you can make for Gudi Padwa.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a classic Gudi Padwa delicacy. It is a sweet stuffed flatbread made with a mixture of chana dal (split chickpeas), jaggery and spices like cardamom. The filling is rolled into dough and then roasted. Serve with a dollop of ghee for added richness.

Shrikhand

Shrikhand is a creamy and sweet yoghurt dessert that is made by straining the curd and mixing it with sugar, cardamom and saffron. It’s a refreshing treat to balance the savoury dishes. Garnish with slivers of almonds or pistachios and a few strands of saffron for extra richness.

Methi Dal

Methi Dal (lentils with fenugreek) is a mildly spiced dish made with moong dal or toor dal and fresh fenugreek leaves. It balances the richness of other festive dishes and is a great accompaniment to rice or chapati.

Sabudana Vada

Sabudana Vada is a deep-fried snack made from soaked tapioca pearls (sabudana), mashed potatoes, peanuts and spices. It’s usually eaten during fasting days and makes for a delicious snack or side dish during Gudi Padwa. Make sure the sabudana is soaked well and use fresh coriander and green chillies for flavour.

Puranache Kaladi

This dish consists of small dumplings stuffed with the same sweet filling used in Puran Poli and then deep-fried. These dumplings are aromatic and sweet and adds variety to the festive spread. Make sure the filling is not too watery to prevent the dumplings from breaking while frying.

ALSO READ: Moringa powder benefits: Know the health benefits of this superfood, ways to add it to your diet