Tired of eggs? Try these protein-packed breakfasts from around the world for the weekend

Protein is one of the most essential macronutrients required by the body. It helps your muscles, hormones, digestive system, and immune system, among others. A majority of the Indian population suffers from protein deficiency. Hence, it is important to boost your protein intake.

A high-protein breakfast can be a good way to start your day. It not only gives you a boost of protein at the start of the day but also keeps you full for longer. However, are you tired of eating eggs for breakfast? Not to worry, here are some protein-packed breakfasts from around the world that you can try for the weekend.

Protein-packed breakfasts from around the world

Besan Chilla

This is a savoury pancake from India that is made from gram flour (besan) and is rich in protein. Mix besan with chopped onions, chillies and spices. Then pan-fry into thin pancakes. You can pair these with mint chutney.

Natto with Rice

Natto is a traditional Japanese dish, made from fermented soybeans. It is a protein powerhouse and also high in probiotics. Typically eaten with rice, soy sauce and mustard, it gives a big nutritional boost.

Shakshuka with Chickpeas

While classic shakshuka is made with eggs, you can make a protein-rich vegan version by swapping it with chickpeas. This is dish from the Middle East/North Africa. Simmer the chickpeas in a tomato-based sauce with peppers and spices for a hearty breakfast.

Idli with Sambar

This is a South Indian staple that makes for a hearty breakfast. Idlis are light but high in protein due to the presence of lentils in the batter. Served with sambar, which too has protein, this combo makes for a protein-rich and gut-friendly breakfast option.

Huevos Rancheros with Beans

While this is traditionally made with eggs, tortillas, and salsa, you can make it with beans. Use black beans or pinto beans as the base and this one will give you fibre and protein, which is perfect for a weekend morning.

