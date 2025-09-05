Nutella, noodles, pizza: Wildest samosa fillings blowing up on Insta

Advertisement
From Nutella and noodles to pizza, macaroni, and biryani, samosas are getting a wild Gen Z makeover. Instagram is full of quirky fillings that are taking street food viral. Here’s why these chaotic but delicious samosa experiments are winning the internet.

Samosas are being reinvented with quirky fillings that are going viral on Instagram. Image Source : Freepik
Written By: Shivani Dixit
New Delhi:

For decades, samosas have been the ultimate comfort food! The golden triangles are filled with spicy potatoes, peas, maybe a little paneer if someone is feeling fancy. But 2025? The samosa has gone rogue.

Instagram is now a carousel of samosas stuffed with everything from molten chocolate to biryani, with food bloggers racing to out-quirk each other. It’s not about tradition anymore; it’s about shock, share, and snack. And honestly, we’re here for it.

The Nutella samosa: dessert disguised as dinner

Nutella oozing out of a fried samosa shell? Blasphemy to purists, but sugar-addicts are double-tapping faster than you can say hazelnut spread. Think of it as the desi cousin of a chocolate croissant: only crispier, gooier, and way more dramatic when it cracks open on camera.

The noodle samosa: college hostel fever dream

Maggi noodles stuffed inside a samosa isn’t just a trend; it’s practically a rite of passage for broke students. Now, thanks to Insta chefs, the dorm hack has levelled up with schezwan sauces, cheese pulls, and 4K close-ups that make you crave one at 2 am.

The pizza samosa: when Italy gatecrashed the party

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, all tucked into a flaky samosa shell. The pizza samosa is proof that food borders are officially cancelled. Some versions even come with pepperoni, making it a mash-up no Nonna asked for, but every Instagrammer loves.

The macaroni samosa: carb on carb crime (or genius?)

Macaroni smothered in cheese, fried inside a samosa, it’s like your cheat meal wrapped inside another cheat meal. Health experts may roll their eyes, but TikTok calls it a masterpiece. Honestly, it’s comfort food’s comfort food.

The biryani samosa: the heavyweight champion

 

If one carb wasn’t enough, someone thought, why not stuff biryani into a samosa? Spiced rice, chicken, and masala exploding out of a crunchy shell, it’s messy, chaotic, and unapologetically extra. No wonder reels of biryani samosas get millions of views; they’re basically the Shah Rukh Khan of street food collabs.

The bigger picture: why Gen Z loves remixing food

Why are these Franken-samosas blowing up? Because Gen Z doesn’t just eat, they curate, remix, and post. Food has to look fun, taste indulgent, and spark debate in the comments. The samosa, once a classic, is now a canvas for internet imagination.

And if you’re clutching your pearls over the potato-less samosa, relax. The OG is going nowhere. But if you’re craving chaos with your chai, these wild fillings are waiting on your feed.

