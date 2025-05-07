Prepare this delicious halwa by using watermelon peel, follow easy recipe Transform watermelon peels into a sweet treat! Follow this easy recipe to make delicious Watermelon Peel Halwa, a unique and tasty dessert. Know a new way to reduce food waste and indulge in a yummy delight.

With summer in full swing, there's no better time to keep a juicy watermelon in your kitchen. Not only is watermelon delicious, but it's also a great way to stay cool and hydrated. Packed with health benefits, this refreshing fruit helps soothe the stomach and can even aid in weight loss.

But did you know that the parts of watermelon you usually throw away—like the seeds and peel—are just as beneficial? In fact, the peel can be transformed into a delightful dessert: Watermelon Peel Halwa. Yes, you read that right! If you've never tried this unique sweet treat before, now's the perfect time. Here’s how to make this surprisingly tasty halwa using watermelon peels:

Watermelon Peel Halwa Recipe

Step 1: Prepare the Peel

Take the peel from one large watermelon. Using a peeler, remove the hard green outer layer. You're left with the white part and a little of the pinkish-red flesh—this is what you'll use. Peel it thick enough so it’s easier to work with.

Step 2: Grate or Blend

Grate the prepared peel using a grater, or chop it into pieces and grind it into a paste using a mixer. In a pan, heat 3–4 tablespoons of desi ghee. Add 2 tablespoons of gram flour (besan) and sauté lightly. Note: If you're using grated peel instead of paste, you can skip the gram flour. You may also use semolina (sooji) as an alternative.

Step 3: Cook the Mixture

Add the watermelon peel paste to the pan. Increase the heat and cook while stirring until the water evaporates and the mixture starts to roast—this usually takes about 10–15 minutes.Once the mixture is nicely roasted, add half a glass of milk. You can also add some mawa (khoya) for a richer flavour.

Step 4: Sweeten and Finish

Continue cooking until the milk thickens and blends well. Add about 1 bowl of sugar (adjust to taste) and a pinch of ground cardamom. Stir well as the sugar melts and blends in. Add a little more ghee, sprinkle your favourite chopped dry fruits, and cook until everything is well incorporated.

