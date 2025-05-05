Treat your sweet tooth with homemade mango jam; know easy step-by-step recipe Indulge in the sweet taste of mango jam made fresh at home! Follow our easy step-by-step recipe to create delicious homemade mango jam.

Mango season is here! While Kulfi, Custard, and Aam Pana are popular choices, homemade Mango Jam is a game-changer. With just 3 ingredients, you can make this tasty jam that's perfect for spreading on bread or roti. The best part? It's preservative-free and stays fresh for 2-3 months. Let's get jam-making with an easy step-by-step recipe.

Step-by-step recipe of Mango Jam

Ingredients Required

500 gms ripe mangoes

300 grams of sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

Step 1: First of all, know that you can make mango jam from any variety of mango, but the mango that has less fibre and more pulp is perfect for making jam. If you want, you can take a Safeda or Hapus mango for jam.

Step 2: First of all, peel the mango and take out its pulp. Put this pulp in the mixer and blend it well so that it becomes like a smooth puree and no mango pieces remain.

Step 3: About 300 grams of puree will be made from 500 grams of mango; put it in a pan. Now take the same amount of sugar and mix it in the puree and put it on the gas to boil. Keep the gas on medium and keep mixing mango and sugar slowly. After about 5-7 minutes, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice to it.

Step 4: After this, it will take 5 more minutes, after which the mango and sugar will get cooked and mixed well, and its colour will also start becoming a little transparent. Keep in mind that while making mango jam, bubbles of puree are formed in the pan, to avoid which you can use the lid in between. But the pan should not be covered completely.

Step 5: When the jam becomes a little thin in consistency, turn off the gas. Remember that jam thickens more after cooling, so turn off the gas when it becomes like a thick puree.

Here's the right way to store mango jam

While storing jam, remember that the jar should be glass and sterilised. This will ensure that the jam does not spoil for 2-3 months. In fact, if the jam is stored in a plastic or lightly moist container, it can get spoilt in 5-6 days.

To sterilise, put the glass jar and lid in boiling water and wash them thoroughly. After this, fill the jam in it only after it is completely dry.

In just 30 minutes of effort, homemade mango jam is ready. You can serve it to children on roti, bread, as well as biscuits. This jam can also be tried in other recipes as mango pulp or as a puree.

