Gongura Paneer recipe: How to make the Andhra dish served at PM Modi’s dinner for NDA MPs PM Modi hosted NDA MPs for a dinner that showcased regional Indian dishes. Gongura Paneer stood out, sparking curiosity about its Andhra roots and how to make it at home.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday evening, hosted a dinner for all NDA MPs from both houses at his residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The evening brought together leaders from across NDA for an informal get-together with an exquisite menu featuring regional Indian dishes.

Among the various dishes listed on the menu, one that stood out for us was Gongura Paneer, a speciality that reflects the depth and diversity of Indian cuisine. In this article, we take a look at the story of Gongura Paneer, and how you can prepare it at home.

The story of Gongura Paneer

Gongura Paneer is a colourful Andhra speciality wherein soft paneer is married with the meek yet earthy taste of gongura leaves, commonly known as roselle leaves or sorrel leaves. Gongura has been an integral part of Telugu cuisine for a very long time, and is loved for its inherent sour taste that adds a refreshing touch to curries, pickles, and chutneys. When cooked with paneer, the result is a delightful balance of creaminess and tang, with spices like garlic, chillies and cumin enhancing the aroma.

Easy Gongura Paneer recipe to try at home

Start with washing and pan-frying a large handful of Gongura leaves until they are soft.

Blend them into a smooth paste.

Heat oil in a separate pan and add cumin seeds, garlic, onions, and green chillies.

Once the onions are golden brown, add turmeric, red chilli powder, and coriander powder, followed by stirring the gongura paste.

Add some cubes of paneer and let it all simmer, so that all the flavours mix well.

Finish with a drizzle of ghee.

Serve hot with steamed rice or rotis.

Apart from Gongura Paneer, the high-profile dinner at PM’s residence also included dishes such as Subz Badam Shorba, Kakum Matar Akhrot Ki Shammi, Bhindi Sambhariya, Kale Moti Chilgoza Pulao, Ada Pradaman, and Baked Pista Langcha.