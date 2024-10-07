Planning to make perfect kala chana and halwa for Kanya Pujan this Mahashtami? Try THESE easy recipes

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kala chana and halwa recipes for Kanya Pujan.

Feeding Kanjak during Navratri, especially on Mahashtami brings good fortune. It is believed that girls are a form of goddess. Therefore, they are worshipped and halwa-puri is offered as prasad. On the day of Kanya Pujan, halwa, puri and kala chana are specially made. The taste of which is such that you will not get enough of eating it. However, some people's halwa and chana are not so tasty. In this article, we have shared the recipes for making halwa and chana which will make you want more. By following this step-by-step guide you can quickly make halwa on the day of Kanya Pujan.

How to make semolina (suji) halwa for Kanya Pujan:

Step 1- To prepare semolina pudding, put 1 cup semolina in a pan and add enough ghee to it so that the semolina gets well soaked in ghee. Now fry the semolina on low flame till it turns golden. When the semolina is roasted properly, it will start giving out fragrance. On another gas, put 2 cups of water and 1 cup of sugar in a pan and cook. When the sugar dissolves well, mix ground cardamom powder in it.

Step 2- Now put 10-12 saffron strands in a bowl and soak them in water. When the saffron leaves its colour completely, add the water and strands to the semolina. Add the sugar water to the semolina. Now cook the semolina on medium flame until it swells.

Step 3- Keep the halwa you are making to feed the girl a little thin. This halwa tastes better. If you want, add cashews, raisins and chironji to the halwa. A very tasty semolina rava halwa will be ready.

How to prepare black gram (kala chana) for Kanya Pujan:

Step 1- To prepare black gram for Kanya Pujan, soak 1 cup of black gram in water overnight. Wash these grams with water in the morning and boil them. After 2-3 whistles, drain the water from the gram and keep it aside.

Step 2- Now put 2 teaspoons of ghee or oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds, asafoetida, 2 chopped green chillies, 1 pinch of turmeric and 1 teaspoon of coriander powder and add chickpeas. Cook the chickpeas for 5 minutes and turn off the gas. Add some finely chopped coriander on top.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2024: When is Ashtami and Navami? Date, puja timings, rituals, and more about Bengali festivities