Peppermint tea to kombucha: 5 best drinks that can help reduce bloating Extreme heat conditions, dehydration and poor eating habits during summer can lead to bloating. There are different ways to reduce bloating. Here are some of the best drinks that you can consume to reduce your bloating.

New Delhi:

Summers can lead to several health issues, including digestive problems. The extreme heat conditions, dehydration and poor eating habits can lead to bloating. This can make your belly feel full and tight, which usually happens due to gas. There are different ways to reduce bloating. Some of the home remedies, when used in the right way, can help to lower your bloating considerably.

Here are some of the best drinks that you can consume to reduce your bloating.

Peppermint Tea

It is a natural home remedy that can help soothe digestive discomfort. It has menthol, which helps relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract and reduces gas and bloating. Drinking a warm cup after meals can help ease digestion and relieve the tight and full feeling that happens due to bloating.

Fennel Tea

Fennel seeds have compounds like anethole that helps to relax intestinal muscles and allow trapped gas to dissipate. Drinking fennel tea after meals can help relieve bloating caused by gas and constipation. It also has antimicrobial properties that can be beneficial for your gut health.

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple has bromelain, which is an enzyme that helps break down protein and reduce digestive inflammation. It can help in digestion and can be beneficial if you have bloating due to heavy or protein-rich meals. Drink fresh pineapple juice without added sugars.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Drink

Diluting a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water before meals can help increase stomach acidity, thereby, helping in digestion and reducing bloating. ACV can also boost healthy gut bacteria, which plays an important role in reducing gas and inflammation.

Kombucha

This is a fermented tea rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut microbiome. A healthy and balanced gut helps to improve digestion, reduce gas and prevent bloating. Also, the natural acids and enzymes in kombucha help in breaking down food more efficiently.

