Nati Chicken steals spotlight at Siddaramaiah–DK Shivakumar breakfast: Simple recipe to try at home Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar met over a ‘power breakfast’ featuring Nati Chicken. Here’s why the dish is culturally important and how to make it at home.

New Delhi:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a "power breakfast" with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday. The two Congress leaders, who have been at odds over the chief ministerial position since the 2023 election, shared a meal of idli, a traditional country-style chicken curry known as Nati Chicken or Naati Koli, and coffee (with a splash of milk for the Chief Minister) while discussing ongoing political matters.

Nati Koli, which refers to country chicken, is known to be one of Siddaramaiah's favourite meals, and Shivakumar included it on the breakfast menu for the gathering at his residence.

Taking to X, DKS later shared a photo and wrote, "Hosted the Chief Minister for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision."

What is Nati Chicken?

“Nati” (or “Naati / Nattu / Nattu Koli / Nati Koli,” depending on region) literally means “native/local / country”, so Nati Chicken refers to free-range, desi (indigenous) chicken, not the mass-produced broiler variety.

Because Nati Chicken is naturally reared, often roaming free or in farm-like conditions, it tends to have firmer meat, stronger flavour and richer aroma compared to typical broiler chicken.

In South India (especially in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu), Nati Chicken features prominently in rustic, traditional dishes, like Nati Koli Saaru (a country-chicken curry) or Kori Sukka (a spicy, dry coconut-based

In fact, the recent “power breakfast” hosted between two political leaders gained attention partly because it included Nati Chicken, a reminder of the dish’s rustic charm and cultural appeal.

Given its traditional roots and robust taste, Nati Chicken remains a favourite for many, especially when one wants comfort food with an authentic, home-style touch.

How to Cook Nati Chicken Curry (Simple Recipe for Home)

Here’s an easy, home-kitchen version of a typical Nati Chicken curry (inspired by traditional South Indian “Saaru”) — it works even if you're used to regular chicken, though the flavour with real Nati Chicken will be more earthy and intense.

Nati Chicken Curry Ingredients (approx for 4 people)

1 kg Nati chicken (cut into curry-size pieces) — if unavailable, regular chicken can also be used.

2 tablespoons oil (or coconut oil/ghee for richer taste)

1 large onion, finely chopped

1–2 tomatoes, chopped (or tomato puree)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Turmeric powder — 1 tsp

Red chilli powder — 1.5 to 2 tsp (adjust to taste)

Coriander powder — 2 tsp

Salt — to taste

Water — ~200–300 ml (or as needed)

For whole spice tempering (gives aroma):

1–2 cinnamon sticks (small)

3–4 cloves

4–5 black peppercorns / crushed pepper

1–2 dried red chillies

(Optional) a small piece of fennel/jeera seeds

Optional “coconut-masala” for deeper flavour (for traditional touch):

¼ cup grated coconut (fresh or desiccated) — roast lightly, then grind to coarse paste with little water/oil

Fresh curry leaves (if available)

A content creator named Smriti has posted a recipe for Nati Chicken on her Instagram profile - thedailybread.

Nati Chicken Curry recipe

Marinate & Parboil (optional)

Wash the chicken pieces well. If you want softer meat, you can marinate for 15–30 minutes with turmeric, salt and a dash of yoghurt (optional).

For tougher Nati chicken, you may choose to lightly pressure-cook or simmer the chicken for 5–10 minutes with some water, turmeric and salt, just to start the cooking.

Prepare the masala base

Heat oil (or coconut oil) in a deep pan or kadai. Add the whole spices — cinnamon, cloves, peppercorns — let them sizzle for 20–30 seconds.

Add chopped onions; sauté until golden-brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste; stir until the raw smell disappears.

Add chopped tomatoes (or tomato puree). Cook until the tomatoes soften, and the oil begins to separate.

Spice up the curry

Add turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Stir well, letting the spices cook for a minute.

If using coconut-masala: add the ground coconut paste now, mix well, and let the mixture simmer for 2–3 minutes.

Add chicken and cook

Add the chicken pieces to the masala. Mix so that all pieces are well coated.

Pour in enough water to make a gravy (about 200–300 ml, or adjust as per your preference). Bring to a boil.

Lower the flame, cover the pan, and let the curry simmer for 20–30 minutes (or until chicken is tender and cooked through). Stir occasionally.

Final touches and tempering

Once the chicken is cooked, and the gravy has thickened to your liking, taste and adjust salt/spice.

For extra aroma, you can add a final tempering — in a little hot oil, add some mustard seeds, curry leaves (if available), and pour over the curry.

Serve hot

Nati Chicken curry goes beautifully with steamed rice, ragi mudde, neer dosa, appam, idli or even plain roti.

ALSO READ: Celebrity dietician swears by this ginger–tulsi–turmeric kadha for winter immunity