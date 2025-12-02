Virat Kohli to play for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years, confirms DDCA president Veteran India batter Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for the forthcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, slated to begin on December 24. DDCA president Rohan Jaitley has confirmed the development.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Virat Kohli will turn out for Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning December 24. His previous appearance in the competition came back in 2010 against Services, where the 37-year-old made 16 runs off eight balls, while batting at number five. Now, after retiring from Test cricket in T20Is, Kohli decided to participate in the Vijay Hazare, to keep himself fit and in the running for the ODI World Cup 2027.

In the meantime, the BCCI has been urging senior players to participate in domestic events, and Kohli has aligned with that directive by making himself available. Delhi and District Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitley confirmed the 37-year-old’s decision and said the squad is eager to have him back in the setup.

“He has confirmed his availability to us, and we look forward to him playing for Delhi,” DDCA president Rohan Jaitley confirmed to Sportstar.

Kohli set to play at least three matches

Kohli is set to be available for at least three matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Delhi will be playing Andhra in their opening game of the campaign on December 24 in Alur. However, it is also possible that the cricketer may turn up for the last three league matches to align with his schedule, as he is also expected to feature in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Notably, the former India captain is in sublime form at the moment, having scored 74 runs in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney and 135 in the opening game against South Africa in Ranchi. He will be eager to keep up with the form in the upcoming two matches that are left in the series and following which, the cricketer may opt for a break to visit his family.

With Kohli playing, it is more or less also confirmed that Rohit Sharma is very likely to turn up for the tournament as well.