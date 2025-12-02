Imran Khan is alive but extremely angry: Sister Uzma after meeting former Pakistan PM in Adiala jail Jailed leader Imran Khan’s supporters today held massive protest against Shehbaz Sharif government, seeking to know the condition of PTI chief amid rumours of his assassination inside the Adiala Jail.

After days of intense drama and widespread protests sparked by rumours about Imran Khan’s condition in Adiala jail, the situation appears to have settled as his sister Uzma was finally allowed to meet him. After coming out, she confirmed his status, saying, “He is doing well, fit, and alive.” She added, “He is fine but very angry. He said they are subjecting him to mental torture and not allowing him to communicate with anyone.”

Jailed leader Imran Khan’s supporters today held massive protest against Shehbaz Sharif government, seeking to know the condition of PTI chief amid rumours of his assassination inside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. PTI MPs gathered outside the Islamabad High Court, while Imran Khan’s sisters, along with their supporters, also demonstrated outside Adiala Jail. Security around the jail was heightened.

Imran Khan death claims

Social media had been flooded with unverified claims about the death of Imran Khan. The speculation intensified after the Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, along with Army Chief Asim Munir, orchestrated a plot to assassinate Khan inside Adyala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan's other sister, Aleema Khana also filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala Jail superintendent and others after she was not allowed to meet the jailed former prime minister.

Aleema submitted the petition in the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders. The petition cited the court’s March 24 order which had restored the twice a week meeting schedule for the seventy three year old, who has been held in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August 2023. It said Aleema sought contempt proceedings for what she described as the wilful non implementation of the court’s directives, particularly the authorities failure to allow her meetings with Khan.

It added that despite clear instructions to permit visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the respondents did not comply. The petition said Aleema remains seriously concerned about her brother’s well being, his legal rights and his humane treatment during his incarceration.

Both Aleema and Afridi had taken part in a sixteen hour sit in that began on Thursday and ended early Friday after they were again denied permission to meet Khan.