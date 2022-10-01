Must try healthy no-cook recipes for weight loss; know how to make them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Weight loss recipes

One of the reasons we fail miserably with our weight loss diets is that these often require us to cook meals at home, which can be time-consuming, especially for those who are not used to cooking frequently on a regular basis. To curb the hunger pangs, we end up eating the fastest thing available, which is mostly processed and packaged foods. In order to eliminate this unhealthy habit, here are some simple, effortless recipes to add to the weight loss diet which do not require using the stove at all.

1. Apple cinnamon oats

This recipe is delicious, healthy and effortless. Take a mason jar and add 1/2 cup oats, 1/2 cup nonfat milk and 1/4 cup plain nonfat yogurt. Chop a small or half of one big apple. Add the chopped layers to the jar. Sprinkle a pinch of ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of chia seeds and drizzle some honey. Refrigerate overnight or it can also be prepared in the morning and eat it as a filling evening snack.

2. Cucumber salad

Including salads in our everyday diet is one of the best ways to lose weight without cooking. For this delicious kachumber salad common in Indian households, we need one chopped cucumber, half-chopped onion, and two chopped tomatoes. Combine the three and add ½ cup of chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp of lemon juice, 1 tsp black pepper powder and 1 tsp salt. Serve immediately.

3. Curd sandwich

Take a bowl and add 2 tbsp hung curd to it. To this add 1/2 chopped cucumber, 1/2 chopped tomato, 1/2 chopped capsicum, and 1/2 chopped onion. Now, add 1/2 tsp red chili powder, 1/2 tsp chaat masala, and some salt and pepper. Mix well. Add this in good quantity on a slice of toasted bread, preferred whole wheat or multigrain bread. Close the sandwich with another piece of bread on top. Cut into two pieces and enjoy.

4. Chocolate chia seed pudding

Take a large bowl and pour 60g chia seeds and 400ml unsweetened almond milk or hazelnut milk. Now add 3 tbsp cocoa powder, 2 tbsp maple syrup and ½ tsp vanilla extract. Whisk to combine, also add a pinch of salt. Cover the bowl with cling film wrap and leave to thicken in the fridge for at least 4 hours, or best, overnight. Enjoy once set.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: 5 ways to walk to slow down ageing; get more out of daily walks

Also Read: Diabetes to weight loss: 5 reasons why munching on roasted Chana is good for health

Read More Lifestyle News