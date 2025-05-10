Mothers Day 2025: Bake this special cupcake to make your mom feel special, know recipe You can prepare cupcakes on Mother's Day to make your mother feel special. Cupcakes can be made easily at home, as it does not require too many ingredients.

New Delhi:

Mother's Day is on May 11, 2025. On the occasion of Mother's Day, you can organise a small party to make Mother's Day special and memorable. Family members, relatives, or the mother's friends can be gathered at this party. Now the party will seem incomplete without a cake. To make the Mother's Day party more special, instead of ordering a cake, you can prepare a cake for your mother at home with your own hands. If you want, you can prepare cupcakes on Mother's Day this time in a different way from the traditional way. Cupcakes can be made easily at home. It does not require too many ingredients either. In this article, we have mentioned the simple method of making special cupcakes, along with the complete ingredients.

Ingredients for Mother's Day Special Vanilla Cupcakes

One cup all-purpose flour

Half a cup of powdered sugar

1/2 cup milk

A quarter cup of butter

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence

One egg, if you want to make an eggless cake, then use ¼ cup curd instead of an egg

Ingredients for Cake Decoration

1/2 cup whipped cream

One tablespoon of powdered sugar

Coloured sprinkles, chopped fruits, or dry fruits

Method:

To make a cake in the oven, first preheat the oven to 180°C. Keep paper cup cases ready by placing them in cupcake moulds. Now, to make the cake, sift the flour and baking powder thoroughly in a bowl. In another bowl, beat butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Now add egg or curd and vanilla essence and mix well. Now, prepare a smooth batter by adding the cream mixture to the flour. Make sure that the batter is neither too thick nor too thin. Fill the prepared batter a little more than half in the cupcake mould. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes. Insert a toothpick to check if the cake is cooked from the inside or not. When the cake is baked, let it cool completely. After this, apply whipped cream on top and decorate it with coloured sprinkles or chopped fruits.

