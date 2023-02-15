Mahashivratri 2023: Break your fast with healthy and tasty sabudana khichdi, know how to prepare

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARITOSHZERO Sabudana Khichdi recipe

According to the Hindu calendar, this time the festival of Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 18 February 2023. On this day, along with worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the devotees will also observe fast. In such a situation, it becomes very important to know what should be eaten during the fast. While preparing food during fasting, also keep in mind that you should consume food that fills the stomach as well as maintain the energy level of the body. If you are also going to fast this Mahashivaratri, then today we will tell you the recipe for 'sabudana Khichdi' which can be made easily at home. Learn the easy recipe here.

Ingredients to make Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana - 1 cup (soaked)

Potato (boiled)

Green chili (finely chopped)

Peanuts 1/2 cup

coriander leaves

Cumin - 1 tsp

chilli powder

rock salt

refined oil

How to make Sabudana Khichdi

To make sabudana khichdi, it is necessary to clean the sabudana with water and keep it soaked in water for at least 1 to 2 hours.

After this, to make sabudana khichdi, first cut the boiled potatoes into small pieces.

After that heat the pan and put peanuts in it. Keep in mind that you have to roast peanuts without oil.

When it gets lightly roasted, take it out on a plate.

After this, lightly crush these peanuts

Now heat the pan on low flame, then put about two spoons of refined oil in it.

When the oil heats up, add half a teaspoon of cumin seeds and boiled chopped potatoes.

Now add chopped green chilies, red chili powder and rock salt to it and stir it well.

When the potatoes turn light brown, add crushed peanuts and coriander leaves to it and stir.

After that put sabudana in it and keep stirring it continuously. During this, keep the flame of the gas low.

Switch off the gas after about two minutes.

Your delicious sabudana khichdi is ready.

