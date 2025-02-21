Maha Shivratri 2025: Want to eat something healthy during Shivratri fast? Try sama rice idli recipe Sama rice idli can be a great choice for eating during the Maha Shivratri 2025 fast. It is not only delicious but is also beneficial for health, let's know the recipe.

The importance of the Shivratri fast is very high in Hinduism, and on this day, people observe special fasts. In this fast, special types of dishes are made in the food, which are not only tasty but also provide lightness and freshness to the body. This year Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 26. If you want to eat something healthy and tasty during Shivratri fast, then Sama rice idli can be a great choice. It is not only delicious but is also beneficial for health. Let's learn about the easy recipe for making Sama rice idli and its benefits:

Why choose Sama Rice Idli?

Sama rice is a light and easy-to-digest food, which is suitable for eating during fasting. It provides energy to the body, as well as keeps the digestive system light. Sama rice is low in calories, which helps in controlling weight.

Ingredients for making Sama Rice Idli

1 cup sama rice

1/2 cup sabudana

1 tsp rock salt

1/2 cup water

1 tsp ghee

1/4 tsp hing

Method of Preparation

First of all, wash the sama rice and sago thoroughly and soak them in water for 2-3 hours.

After this, grind both of them in a mixer and prepare a soft solution.

Add rock salt and asafoetida and mix well.

Now pour this mixture into an idli steaming tray, apply ghee on it and keep it for steaming.

Idli will be ready after about 10-12 minutes.

Chutney to enhance the taste

You can also serve coconut chutney or coriander-mint chutney with Sama Rice Idli, which makes it even more tasty.

Benefits of Sama Rice Idli

High-Energy Food: Sama rice is good for providing energy to the body, especially when you have been fasting for the entire day.

Weight Control: Being low in calories, this idli helps in weight loss.

Gluten-Free: This recipe is gluten-free, making it ideal for those who want to avoid gluten.

Healthy Choice During Fasting

Eating Sama rice idli during this fast will not only give you taste, but it will also take care of your health. Its light and nutritious elements will help in keeping the body balanced.

