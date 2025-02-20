Maha Shivratri 2025 Date: When is Lord Shiva's grand festival, 26th or 27th February? Check muhurat Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh, according to the South Indian calendar and Phalgun, according to the North Indian calendar. Check here the exact date and muhurat.

Maha Shivratri is a festival that is celebrated widely across India. Also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva', this festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva who is one of the Supreme Deities in Hinduism. Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh, according to the South Indian calendar and Phalgun, according to the North Indian calendar.

There are several beliefs about Maha Shivratri. Some believe that on the night of Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva performs the cosmic dance which represents the cycle of creation, preservation and destruction. Others believe this to be a night of union between Shiva and Shakti, i.e., Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Maha Shivratri 2025 Date and Muhurat

This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 26, 2025, according to Drik Panchang. The Nishita Kaal puja time is from 12:27 AM to 01:16 AM on February 27. The Shivratri Parana time for Shivratri will begin at 06:59 AM and end at 08:54 AM on February 27.

The Chaturdashi Tithi for Maha Shivratri will begin at 11:08 AM on February 26 and end at 08:54 AM on February 27.

Maha Shivratri Significance

According to Isha Foundation, on the night of Maha Shivratri, the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned in such a way that there is a natural upsurge of energy in a human being. "This is a day when nature is pushing one towards one’s spiritual peak. It is to make use of this, that in this tradition, we establish a certain festival which is night-long. One of the fundamentals of this night-long festival is to ensure that – to allow this natural upsurge of energies to find their way – you remain with your spine vertical – you stay awake."

