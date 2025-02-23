Maha Shivratri 2025: Traditional foods you can enjoy during Mahashivratri fast People fast on the day of Maha Shivratri and worship the lord to attain his blessings. While a lot of people choose to eat healthy foods during Maha Shivratri fast, you can also opt for traditional fasting foods. Here are some traditional foods you can eat during Maha Shivratri fast.

Maha Shivratri, also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva' will be celebrated on February 26. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh, according to the South Indian calendar and Phalgun, according to the North Indian calendar.

People fast on the day of Maha Shivratri and worship the lord to attain his blessings. When you're fasting for Maha Shivratri, you can eat certain foods as it helps to maintain your energy levels. While a lot of people choose to eat healthy foods, you can also opt for traditional fasting foods. Here are some traditional foods you can eat during Maha Shivratri fast.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is a popular fasting ingredient due to its light, easy-to-digest nature which also provides quick energy. Sabudana khichdi is made by soaking tapioca pearls and then sautéing them with ghee, cumin, potatoes and peanuts. This dish is both filling and comforting, making it a go-to for those fasting on Maha Shivratri.

Kuttu Ki Puri

Kuttu flour, made from buckwheat is a staple during fasting as it is considered a gluten-free grain alternative. Kuttu ki puris are deep-fried flatbreads made from this flour and they are often paired with a simple potato curry. This dish is hearty, rich in fibre and is a savoury option.

Fruit Chaat

This is a refreshing and nutritious dish that is made with fresh fruits like apples, bananas, pomegranates and papayas which are then tossed with rock salt, black pepper and a squeeze of lemon. It’s a great option to break the monotony of heavier fasting foods.

Lassi

Lassi is a popular drink made with yoghurt which is then flavoured with spices like cumin or cardamom or sweetened with honey or sugar. It provides a cooling effect and is an excellent source of probiotics which aids in digestion. A glass of refreshing lassi can be a great way to stay hydrated and nourished.

Aloo Dishes

Potatoes are a fasting-friendly food which gives you a good amount of carbohydrates and energy. You can prepare various potato-based dishes, such as aloo sabzi or boiled potatoes seasoned with rock salt and black pepper. Potatoes are easy to digest and versatile for preparing different types of fasting-friendly meals.

