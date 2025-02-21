Maha Shivratri 2025: Check here the difference between Shivratri and Maha Shivratri Maha Shivratri is celebrated widely across India on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh and Phalgun. Read on to know the difference between Shivratri and Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri, also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva' is a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. The festival is celebrated widely across India on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha on the month of Magh and Phalgun, According to the South Indian calendar, the festival falls in the month of Magh and according to the North Indian calendar, the festival falls in the month of Phalgun.

This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Chaturdashi Tithi for Maha Shivratri will begin at 11:08 AM on February 26 and end at 08:54 AM on February 27. The Nishita Kaal puja time is from 12:27 AM to 01:16 AM on February 27.

A lot of people are confused between Shivratri and Maha Shivratri. Read on as we tell you the difference between the two festivals.

What is Shivratri?

This is also known as Masik Shivratri and falls on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. There are 12 Shivratris every year and holds immense importance for believers of Lord Shiva. On Shivratri, people fast, pray and meditate to Lord Shiva.

What is Maha Shivratri?

Unlike Shivratri which happens once every month, Maha Shivratri happens only once every year. It usually falls in the month of February or March. There are several beliefs about Maha Shivratri. Some believe that on the night of Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva performs the cosmic dance which represents the cycle of creation, preservation and destruction. Others believe this to be a night of union between Shiva and Shakti, i.e., Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Maha Shivratri is also considered to be a night when the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned in such a way that there is a natural upsurge of energy in a human being.

