Love eating Garlic? Know difference between Indian garlic, Chinese garlic and how to identify with THIS trick

Nowadays fruits and vegetables are being adulterated rapidly. Harmful chemicals are being used in fruits and vegetables for higher yields. In this period of adulteration, Chinese garlic is also reaching the markets. Despite being banned in India, Chinese garlic is still being supplied to India in large quantities illegally through Nepal and sold in markets. Many types of harmful chemicals are used in it. The most important thing is that metal, lead, and chlorine are used to grow Chinese garlic.

In such a situation, you need to be careful. It is very difficult to say whether the garlic bought from the vegetable shop is good for health or whether it is adulterated or not. Before buying garlic, know what is the difference between Indian and Chinese garlic.

Chinese Garlic is an enemy of health

Fake garlic sold in the market is being consumed in many people's homes. Some people don't even know that what they are eating thinking it to be real garlic is fake garlic. The taste of Chinese garlic is exactly like real garlic. That's why some people are not able to differentiate between them easily. This garlic looks more white and its buds are thicker. Peeling this garlic may be easy, but it can prove to be harmful to health. Eating this kind of garlic can increase the risk of serious diseases related to the nervous system and even cancer.

Identification of Chinese Garlic

Chinese garlic looks bright. Its buds are quite thick. However, it does not taste as good. The reason for this is adulterated chemicals. Even synthetic ones are mixed in Chinese garlic, which can even cause cancer.

Identifying Fake Garlic

These days fake garlic is also being sold in the market. It is prepared from harmful chemicals. Lead, metal, and chlorine are used to grow fake garlic. The way to identify this kind of garlic is to turn the garlic bulb over and see if the garlic is completely white even on the lower part and there is no brown mark of any kind on it, then it may be fake garlic.

Identification of Desi Garlic

It is best that you buy only local garlic. The identity of local garlic is that its buds are small or of normal size. There are many spots on the bulbs of local garlic. Their peel is not completely white. Local garlic is much more fragrant. On rubbing its buds, a slight stickiness is felt on the hand.

