Want to get relief from cold and cough? Drink this concoction to remove mucus stuck in chest

Water of celery (ajwain) and jaggery provides relief from cold, cough and phlegm. By drinking this water hot, the mucus deposited in the chest will also be easily removed. Consumption of celery and jaggery is also considered beneficial in pain during periods. Jaggery and celery are used in Ayurveda. Both celery and jaggery have a hot nature, which helps in keeping the body warm. It provides great relief from body pain. To avoid cold, one should consume celery and jaggery in any form at least once a day.

Benefits of drinking celery and jaggery water

Relief from cold and phlegm- Ajwain and jaggery are hot, hence they are effective in treating cold and cough. Drinking water from ajwain and jaggery also relieves the phlegm stuck in the chest. Drinking jaggery and ajwain tea gives a lot of relief in the cold. You must consume this tea or water at least twice a day.

Relief in stomach pain- In Ayurveda, celery and jaggery are the best for reducing stomach swelling and pain. Women who have excessive bleeding and pain during periods should consume jaggery and celery. This can reduce the problem of stomach pain to a great extent. The cramps during periods can be reduced especially. You can make jaggery and celery tea and drink it.

Back pain will go away- Sometimes due to a cold or some other reason, there is severe back pain. In case of such a problem, you can consume jaggery and celery. For this, heat 1 teaspoon celery and 2 big pieces of jaggery in 1 glass of water. Boil it and drink it. If you want, just boil the celery and water drink it and eat jaggery on top. This will provide a lot of relief for back pain.

You will get relief from cough- If you have a chronic cough then jaggery and celery will prove beneficial for this also. Drink jaggery and celery tea continuously for a few days. Your chronic cough will be cured to a great extent.

Benefit in piles- Both jaggery and celery prove beneficial in piles. Jaggery and celery are hot and reduce the trouble in defecation. Pile patients can drink jaggery and celery tea 2 to 3 times a day.

