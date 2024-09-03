Looking for wholesome breakfast option? Try this yummy Makhana Kheer recipe for maximum health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try yummy Makhana Kheer recipe for maximum benefits

Starting your day with a nutritious and delicious breakfast can set a positive tone for the rest of the day. If you’re searching for a wholesome breakfast that combines taste with health benefits, look no further than Makhana Kheer. This traditional Indian dessert is not only delightful but also packed with health-promoting ingredients. Here’s why Makhana Kheer should be your go-to breakfast option and a simple recipe to make it at home.

Health Benefits of Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a powerhouse of nutrients. Here are some key benefits:

Rich in Antioxidants: Makhana contains antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress and inflammation.

Good for Heart Health: It is low in cholesterol and rich in magnesium, which supports cardiovascular health.

Supports Weight Management: High in protein and fiber, makhana helps in keeping you full for longer and aids in weight management.

Promotes Healthy Digestion: Its fiber content helps in maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Makhana Kheer Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe to prepare Makhana Kheer, a creamy and nutritious breakfast option:

Ingredients:

1 cup makhana (fox nuts)

2 cups milk (you can use dairy or plant-based milk)

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

1/4 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, or pistachios)

2-3 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A few saffron strands (optional)

A handful of dried fruits (raisins, apricots) for garnish

Instructions:

Roast the Makhana: Heat the ghee in a pan on medium flame. Add the makhana and roast them until they turn golden and crispy. This should take about 5-7 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Prepare the Milk Mixture: In the same pan, add the milk and bring it to a gentle boil.

Add Makhana: Once the milk is boiling, add the roasted makhana and let it simmer on low heat for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. The makhana should soften and the milk should thicken.

Add Sugar and Spices: Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Stir well and cook for another 5 minutes.

Garnish and Serve: Add chopped nuts and dried fruits for extra flavor and nutrition. Let the kheer cool slightly before serving.

Incorporating Makhana Kheer into your breakfast routine is an excellent way to start your day on a healthy note. Its rich flavour and numerous health benefits make it a perfect choice for a nutritious meal.

ALSO READ: Ginger Water vs Fenugreek Water: Which morning drink is better for losing belly fat?