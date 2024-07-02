Looking for healthy dinner options? Try these 5 easy recipes for weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 healthy dinner recipes for weight loss

Eating healthy doesn't have to be boring, especially when it comes to dinner. Indian cuisine offers a delicious array of dishes that are not only flavourful but also great for those looking to shed some pounds. Here are five nutritious and tasty Indian recipes that can help you on your weight loss journey:

1. Grilled Tandoori Chicken

Ingredients:

Chicken breast (skinless, boneless)

Yogurt (low-fat)

Tandoori masala spice mix

Lemon juice

Garlic paste

Ginger paste

Salt

Method:

Marinate chicken breast in yogurt, tandoori masala, lemon juice, garlic paste, ginger paste, and salt.

Grill until cooked through and slightly charred.

Serve with a side of fresh salad or grilled vegetables.

2. Vegetable Pulao

Ingredients:

Brown rice (or quinoa for a healthier option)

Mixed vegetables (like carrots, peas, bell peppers)

Cumin seeds

Bay leaf

Turmeric powder

Cinnamon stick

Salt

Method:

Cook brown rice with vegetables and spices until tender.

Fluff with a fork and serve hot with a side of plain yogurt.

3. Palak Paneer (Spinach and Cottage Cheese Curry)

Ingredients:

Spinach (blanched and pureed)

Paneer (cottage cheese)

Onion

Tomato

Ginger-garlic paste

Cumin seeds

Garam masala

Turmeric powder

Salt

Method:

Saute onions, ginger-garlic paste, and cumin seeds until golden brown.

Add tomatoes, turmeric, and garam masala. Cook until the oil separates.

Add spinach puree and paneer cubes. Simmer until flavours blend.

Serve hot with whole wheat roti or brown rice.

4. Chickpea Salad

Ingredients:

Chickpeas (boiled)

Cucumber

Tomato

Red onion

Fresh cilantro

Lemon juice

Chaat masala

Salt

Method:

Combine chickpeas, diced cucumber, tomato, and onion in a bowl.

Add lemon juice, chaat masala, and salt. Toss well.

Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.

5. Masala Grilled Fish

Ingredients:

Fish fillets (like tilapia or salmon)

Yogurt (low-fat)

Red chili powder

Cumin powder

Coriander powder

Lemon juice

Garlic paste

Ginger paste

Salt

Method:

Marinate fish fillets in yogurt, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, lemon juice, garlic paste, ginger paste, and salt.

Grill until fish is cooked through and flakes easily.

Serve hot with a side of steamed vegetables.

These Indian recipes not only satisfy your taste buds but also support your weight loss goals by incorporating lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables. Enjoy these flavourful dishes as part of a balanced diet and watch the pounds melt away while keeping your taste buds happy!

ALSO READ: Ever heard of No Bread Sandwich? Try this tasty, healthy recipe of Aloo Suji Sub