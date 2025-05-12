Leftover Roti Tacos: Follow step-by-step guide to make crispy tacos easily at home Leftover rotis are no longer boring but can become a tasty breakfast. You can easily make roti tacos at home with it. So let's know the easy and fun recipe to make it.

New Delhi:

Taco is a Mexican dish, which is made by filling it with spicy filling. Often, no one wants to eat the leftover rotis at home. Throwing them away also does not seem right, but making roti, paratha or upma for breakfast every time also gets boring. In such a situation, if you want to try something new and tasty, then you can make tacos from leftover rotis. This dish is not only made quickly and easily but is also liked by children and adults alike. Let's know how to make tacos from leftover rotis at home.

Ingredients to make tacos from leftover bread

Leftover rotis: 3-4

Oil for frying or lightly roasting

Potato: 2 (boiled and mashed)

Carrots, peas and capsicum: 1 cup (boiled)

Onion: 1 (finely chopped)

Green chilli: 1 (finely chopped)

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 teaspoon

Red chilli powder, turmeric powder: half a teaspoon

Garam masala: half a teaspoon

Salt as per taste

Coriander leaves: 2 buds (chopped)

Lemon juice: 1 teaspoon

How to make tacos with leftover bread

First of all, heat some oil in a pan and add ginger-garlic paste and green chillies to it. Then add the onion and fry it till it turns golden. Then add turmeric, red chilli, garam masala and salt. After this, add boiled vegetables and mashed potatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes. Now finally, prepare the stuffing by adding green coriander and lemon juice. Now fold the remaining roti in half and put toothpicks on the edges. After this, apply some oil on the pan and roast it or deep fry it till it becomes crispy. Then fill the prepared stuffing in the crispy taco. You can add curd, tamarind chutney and chaat masala on top to enhance its taste. Now, tacos made from your leftover bread are ready.

