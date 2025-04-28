Cucumber noodle recipe: This mouth-watering dish is a superfood for weight loss Know how to make healthy noodles from cucumber, which helps in weight loss, tastes great, and the recipe is easy.

In summers, one feels like eating something light and cooling, and thus, the cucumber noodle recipe can be a great option. The recipe not only keeps your weight under control but also detoxifies the body. Cucumber contains plenty of water, fibre, and essential minerals, which keep digestion healthy and help in weight loss.

If you are trying to lose weight or want to adopt a healthy diet, then cucumber noodles can be a super hit option for you.

Material:

Cucumber – 2 (large, peeled)

Carrot – 1 (chopped lengthwise)

Capsicum – 1 (finely sliced)

Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon

Olive oil – 1 tsp

Black pepper powder – 1/4 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Green coriander - for garnish

Sesame seeds – 1 teaspoon (optional)

How to make:

Firstly, cut the cucumber in the form of noodles with the help of a spiraliser or peeler.

Cut carrots and capsicum into thin, long strips.

Now, put all these vegetables in a big bowl.

Add olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper on top.

Toss everything well so that the flavours mix well everywhere.

Add green coriander and sesame seeds on top.

Serve immediately.

Extra tips:

You can also add cubes of paneer or tofu for protein.

If you want, you can also eat it with light peanut chutney or hummus.

Benefits of eating cucumber noodles

Helpful in weight loss - It has very few calories and more fibre, due to which the stomach remains full for a long time.

Great for hydration - Cucumber contains about 96% water, which protects the body from dehydration.

Helpful in detox - Helps in removing toxic elements from the body.

Improved digestion - Due to the high fibre content, the digestion process is better.

Beneficial for skin and hair health - Cucumber contains silica and antioxidants, which make the skin glow.

