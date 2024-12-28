Is sweet potato cold or hot? Know how this winter superfood is beneficial for health, right time to eat

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how sweet potato is beneficial for health

Sweet potato is counted among both fruits and vegetables. It sells a lot in the winter season. You will be surprised to know that this fruit is rich in many nutrients. It is also called the powerhouse of carbohydrates and fiber, so eating sweet potatoes instead of potatoes is a better option. It contains a good amount of vitamin A. At the same time, its fiber is also helpful in speeding up metabolism. It also contains elements like carbohydrates, zinc, and magnesium. But do you know whether its effect is cold or hot? Let us know the right way to eat sweet potato, but before that let us know what the effect of sweet potato is.

Are sweet potatoes cold or hot?

Sweet potato has a warming effect, so you can easily eat it in winter. It is rich in vitamin C, which strengthens immunity and helps prevent problems like the flu. Apart from this, it also provides heat to the body.

It is beneficial in THESE problems:

Make your immunity strong: Consuming sweet potato in winter can be very beneficial for you. Its consumption will strengthen your immunity. The vitamin C present in it helps in increasing your immunity.

Improves digestion: Eating this sweet potato, which is rich in fiber, will improve digestion. If you are not able to digest your food, then you must include this in your diet.

Lose weight easily: People are very lazy to exercise in winter. In such a situation, weight increases very fast. Therefore, include sweet potatoes in your diet. Eating this fruit rich in fiber will not make you feel hungry quickly, and you will avoid overeating.

When should you eat sweet potatoes?

Do not eat sweet potatoes at night, especially if you are obese or diabetic. The best time to eat sweet potatoes is between 12 and 3 in the afternoon. You can eat sweet potatoes by boiling, steaming, or baking them. In winter, it can also be taken as a soup.

ALSO READ: Is papaya cold or hot? Know whether it should be consumed in winter or not